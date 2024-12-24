Her Own Personal KRYPTONITE! Top Trump Campaign Pollster Shares Which of Their Ads...
'INSANE': Mollie Hemingway Takes House Ethics Report on Matt Gaetz APART with Just 1 Teensy Bit of Proof

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:30 AM on December 24, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

As Twitchy readers know, the House Ethics Committee magically decided to release their Matt Gaetz report ... the day before Christmas Eve. Yes, the very report even Biden's own corrupt and weaponized DOJ decided not to act on. Hey, think what you want about Gaetz and whether or not this report is true and his actions unethical (it is certainly not our place to defend or condemn him), but the way this has been done is shady AF. 

Mollie Hemingway was front and center taking the entire mess apart:

Read that again.

... completely lacked any credibility whatsoever.

BIDEN'S DOJ which would obviously be looking for any reason to go after Gaetz did not believe the evidence was credible. 

C'mon.

She probably feels that way because from what we can tell she WAS the only reporter to look into the details of the Gaetz allegations.

This. ^

Color us SHOCKED.

And ultimately, that's the point. Whether or not you like a person should not impact or influence their innocence or guilt. Even if you dislike Gaetz, the fact they released this report the day before Christmas Eve, a report Biden's own corrupt DOJ obviously considered a nothing-burger, tells us all this was sneaky, dirty, and likely all-too-personal. To Hemingway's point, it's INSANE that they'd take seriously any sort of testimony from a witness who is currently in prison for making the same false sex-with-minors accusations against someone else.

While we're certainly not experts, this definitely sounds like a red flag.

In fact, there are so many flags around this report we're not even sure where to begin ... luckily, Hemingway did the work for us.

Sadly, we've been seeing this in the 'elitist' class for decades.

===========================================================================

