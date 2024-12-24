'INSANE': Mollie Hemingway Takes House Ethics Report on Matt Gaetz APART with Just 1 Teensy Bit of Proof

As Twitchy readers know, the House Ethics Committee magically decided to release their Matt Gaetz report ... the day before Christmas Eve. Yes, the very report even Biden's own corrupt and weaponized DOJ decided not to act on. Hey, think what you want about Gaetz and whether or not this report is true and his actions unethical (it is certainly not our place to defend or condemn him), but the way this has been done is shady AF.

Mollie Hemingway was front and center taking the entire mess apart:

INSANE: House Report On Matt Gaetz Relies On Witnesses Even The Corrupt DOJ Found Completely Lacked Any Credibility Whatsoever https://t.co/KEYb2yBgVU — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 23, 2024

Read that again.

... completely lacked any credibility whatsoever.

BIDEN'S DOJ which would obviously be looking for any reason to go after Gaetz did not believe the evidence was credible.

C'mon.

Sometimes I feel like I was the only reporter to look into the details of the Gaetz allegations. That's how I learned the accuser is in prison for making the same false sex-with-minors accusation against someone else. https://t.co/0oqOfDlBQb — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 23, 2024

She probably feels that way because from what we can tell she WAS the only reporter to look into the details of the Gaetz allegations.

Mollie you Know if they had Anything at all on him, they would have made it into 34 counts of horrendous tremendous BS and he would be in court and jail right now. Innocent until proven guilty. That's not ez in Bidens DOJ. They don't care about the Innocent part. We Know it too. — TD (@DaveTudino) December 23, 2024

This. ^

In addition to reliance on felons convicted of previously telling this very same type of fabrications, it is alleged that THE COMMITTEE flat out LIED about testimony they received. Attorneys for folks they deposed are demanding retractions. https://t.co/PPCN1nPHCC — Good Lawgic (@TheFollowingPro) December 24, 2024

Color us SHOCKED.

I’m not a fan of Gaetz but I also believe people should be convicted in a jury trial before we remove the “allegations” part of the description of activities we haven’t seen or have first hand knowledge of. — WinstonSmith (@BackporchBobcat) December 24, 2024

And ultimately, that's the point. Whether or not you like a person should not impact or influence their innocence or guilt. Even if you dislike Gaetz, the fact they released this report the day before Christmas Eve, a report Biden's own corrupt DOJ obviously considered a nothing-burger, tells us all this was sneaky, dirty, and likely all-too-personal. To Hemingway's point, it's INSANE that they'd take seriously any sort of testimony from a witness who is currently in prison for making the same false sex-with-minors accusations against someone else.

While we're certainly not experts, this definitely sounds like a red flag.

In fact, there are so many flags around this report we're not even sure where to begin ... luckily, Hemingway did the work for us.

They've learned to harness mob mentality. Plant an ugly image in their heads and it takes a lot to dislodge it. — Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦‍♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱‍👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) December 24, 2024

And the gal had a real Florida ID that said she was older than she actually was. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) December 23, 2024

Facts don't matter. Just the allegations in the attempt to destroy someone's private or public life. That's all that matters to these people. — ManyMice007 (@MMice007) December 23, 2024

Sadly, we've been seeing this in the 'elitist' class for decades.

