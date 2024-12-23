INFURIATING: Story About Guatemalan Illegal Who Set Woman on FIRE on Subway Gets SOOO Much Worse

The closer we get to the end of Biden's term the more we learn about just how horrible his policies have been for this country and our people. As Twitchy readers know, a Guatemalan illegal set fire to a woman on a subway and she died. Horrible story. Welp, it gets worse.
So much worse.
It seems the Trump administration had deported the monster years ago ... and the Biden administration let him back in. Oh, it doesn't even end there, they not only let him back in but then RELEASED him into the interior.
Gosh, wonder how he ended up on a subway in New York City?
🚨 #BREAKING: The Trump administration previously DEPORTED the Guatemalan migrant who set a woman on fire, per NYP— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 23, 2024
But when he re-entered the country illegally under Biden, he was RELEASED into the interior
INFURIATING.
The kller was even living in an NYC migrant shelter, and… pic.twitter.com/lJgIPmbw4c
His post continues:
The kller was even living in an NYC migrant shelter, and being subsidized by YOUR tax dollars.
BL00D IS ON YOUR HANDS, JOE BIDEN.
So much blood on his hands.
The fact that US tax dollars paid to harbor this evil illegal is ridiculous.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 23, 2024
Those pro-illegal programs have gotten countless Americans k*lled.
The politicians who enacted them should be indicted.
Thank God Trump won.
Seriously.
Tom Homan has his work cut out for him but if anyone can get it done, he can.
Recommended
The Biden administration is the worst— Jeremiah Bonds (@JeremiahBonds) December 23, 2024
How many Americans lost their lives due to the Biden administration.
Another senseless murder, this administration is a disgrace!— Kim (@Kim53722491) December 23, 2024
Joe Biden has pardoned and commuted the worst criminals in the entire world.— Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) December 23, 2024
Donald Trump needs to free all the J6 prisoners and end all the J6 trials on Day One.
This was bound to happen under the Biden immigration policy. pic.twitter.com/CMBeDwzlGM— Rebecca (@RebeccaMtn) December 23, 2024
When you open the border the way the Biden administration did what do you expect? Sadly, American lives have never been a priority for Biden or the Democrats, just power and money. And thankfully this backfired on them in November.
And I thought I couldn’t get more pissed off about this.— ꧁𝓖꧂ (@G__Tweets__) December 23, 2024
My governor, mayor and every single City Council member all need to go. I don’t care how, recall, resign, I don’t care.
cc: @GovKathyHochul @NYCMayor @NYCCouncil
It just gets worse and worse.
Criminals are pouring into the country to become freeloaders, alcohol abusers & criminals..— Hugo Vale (@HugoVale_) December 23, 2024
Deportation + secure borders is the #1 priority right now.
So. Much. This.
Let's hope it continues to backfire on Democrats as Trump gets into office and starts enforcing the law.
===========================================================================
Related:
Here's a Who's Who of the Killers, Mass Murderers, and Child Rapists Biden JUST Saved from Death Row
Byron York OWNS Journo Claiming Kash Patel Will Target Trump Enemies With List of How FBI Targeted TRUMP
'Tax Cut for the Rich My A*S': Brit Hume OWNS Lefties Claiming Trump ONLY Cut Taxes for the Rich (Thread)
WTAF?! Biden Commutes Fed Death Sentences of Nearly All Child Killers and Mass Murderers and X Goes OFF
Cenk Uygur ... Good Guy or Still a Bad Guy? I Have Questions
===========================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member