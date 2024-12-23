'Best Video You'll See Today'! Repeat Calif. Shoplifters Learn the HARD Way Prop....
INFURIATING: Story About Guatemalan Illegal Who Set Woman on FIRE on Subway Gets SOOO Much Worse

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on December 23, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The closer we get to the end of Biden's term the more we learn about just how horrible his policies have been for this country and our people. As Twitchy readers know, a Guatemalan illegal set fire to a woman on a subway and she died. Horrible story. Welp, it gets worse.

So much worse.

It seems the Trump administration had deported the monster years ago ... and the Biden administration let him back in. Oh, it doesn't even end there, they not only let him back in but then RELEASED him into the interior.

Gosh, wonder how he ended up on a subway in New York City?

His post continues:

The kller was even living in an NYC migrant shelter, and being subsidized by YOUR tax dollars.

BL00D IS ON YOUR HANDS, JOE BIDEN.

So much blood on his hands.

Thank God Trump won.

Seriously.

Tom Homan has his work cut out for him but if anyone can get it done, he can.

How many Americans lost their lives due to the Biden administration.

When you open the border the way the Biden administration did what do you expect? Sadly, American lives have never been a priority for Biden or the Democrats, just power and money. And thankfully this backfired on them in November. 

It just gets worse and worse.

So. Much. This.

Let's hope it continues to backfire on Democrats as Trump gets into office and starts enforcing the law.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================

