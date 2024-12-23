VIP
Cenk Uygur ... Good Guy or Still a Bad Guy? I Have Questions

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on December 23, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (Adapted from TREEDEO.ST on Pexels)

As Mondays go, this is a pretty good one because it’s the Monday before Christmas. Or … maybe you’re not ready, your Amazon tracking has stalled out, the cookies are unbaked, and you’re contemplating a Walmart trip from Hell on Christmas Eve.

Whichever Monday awaits you, we’re sure the best way to get going is with the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we saw on Twitter/X this week.

There are going to be Christmas song references … we're just warning you now!

LOL! All I want for Christmas is low A1C.

Oh, no! I’m dreaming of a … umm … brown Christmas. 😂

Baby, it’s cold outside … and your parents are dumb.

Slay ride? Looks like fun, Mom! 😂

What are you doing New Year’s, Eve?

Seriously, do you need a last-minute gift for that one person you just can’t stand? Hear us out … McRib in Tupperware.

I’ll freeload for Christmas.

Hey! We make the dumb Christmas song jokes around here! 😂

HAHA! Do you hear what I hear? Yep, it’s the sound of someone slapping the never-ending Christmas whistler.

Let’s face it, you’re either the person who can’t stop with the Christmas music, or you want to boil them in their own pudding and bury them with a stake of holly through their heart (Dickens was hardcore).

LOLOLOL! Frosty the snow perv.

Sorry, cat people. The dog people win this one. If the cat got in our tree it would be time to start singing The Nine Lives of Christmas. 😂

That was ex-cel-lent. It's going to be so confusing when we start singing Silent Ni-g-ht at church. 😂

It's gonna be a drunken Bluetooth Christmas.

Bwahaha! That is awesome. That dude totally Decked the Walls.

I guess you could say they were Single Balls. (Yeah … we know … that one was a stretch. Even we cringed on that one.)

Homer Pikcachu is so messed up. LOL.

And though it's been said many times, many ways, Merry Christmas, Temu!

You know you'd be tempted! 😂😂😂

Let Her Throw! Let Her Throw! Let Her Throw!

We thought that darn elf couldn't get any creepier, but here we are.

Have Your Elf a Merry Little Christmas, we suppose.

Heh! Heh! Wipe Christmas.

Okay, okay. We can't take it anymore. We'll lay off the Christmas songs now.

HA! Score one for the cats. 😂

This is the way! Laziness is the mother of invention … or something like that.

Bwahaha! There is way too much truth to that one.

We knew it! We knew those dogs actually were playing poker!

LOLOLOL!

Yep, that would be us. 😂

BAM! You know you watched that one a few times. LOL.

Yep, we have reached that stage of the Christmas season.

LOL! It's your duty, GenXers, to do this to your kids.

In the name of all that is good and holy, that was bad. We loved it.

The struggle is real! 😂

You've not witnessed sadness and despair unless you've been in Walmart at 9:00 pm on December 23.

Bwahaha!

'Hello? Hello? Do shoe hear what I hear?'

Sorry, we weren't quite done.

LOLOLOL! Looks great!

This is 100% true. 😂

Parenting in 2024 vs 1984. Yep, we remember.

WE KNOW! WE KNOW! It's so childish … and we are dying! 😂😂😂

We'll save you the click: '8GB of RAM now - Chrome tab scary' Ha!

Bwahaha! That's just awesome.

It's only a matter of time. 😂

Well done, Grandma!

For this week's classic comedy, we're going way back to a young Eddie Murphy and his spin on Christmas with Mr. Robinson's Neighborhood.

HAHA! Ah, the good old days of SNL.

LOLOLOL! Santa Claus really was messed up on that show.

We want to wish you all a very Merry Christmas. We hope you have a week full of laughter. We'll see you back here next week to ring in the new year with more fun!

Until we meme again …

