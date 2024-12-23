Monday Morning Meme Madness

As Mondays go, this is a pretty good one because it’s the Monday before Christmas. Or … maybe you’re not ready, your Amazon tracking has stalled out, the cookies are unbaked, and you’re contemplating a Walmart trip from Hell on Christmas Eve.

Whichever Monday awaits you, we’re sure the best way to get going is with the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we saw on Twitter/X this week.

There are going to be Christmas song references … we're just warning you now!

LOL! All I want for Christmas is low A1C.

I don’t believe I’ve ever laughed this hard! Feliz Navidad! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lypH3BIpyp — 🇺🇸Aggie🇺🇸 (@Kwood3020) December 16, 2024

Oh, no! I’m dreaming of a … umm … brown Christmas. 😂

pic.twitter.com/BwBdoRHfzI — Smatt - ס מ א ט ת (@mdrache) December 16, 2024

Baby, it’s cold outside … and your parents are dumb.

Slay ride? Looks like fun, Mom! 😂

What are you doing New Year’s, Eve?

Seriously, do you need a last-minute gift for that one person you just can’t stand? Hear us out … McRib in Tupperware.

Good morning X. What a smart idea. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZkZPv370S0 — Uncensored USA 🇺🇸 (@CarlosSimancas) December 21, 2024

I’ll freeload for Christmas.

Hey! We make the dumb Christmas song jokes around here! 😂

Who can relate to the dog? 😂 pic.twitter.com/KxCVXqOUG9 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 20, 2024

HAHA! Do you hear what I hear? Yep, it’s the sound of someone slapping the never-ending Christmas whistler.

Let’s face it, you’re either the person who can’t stop with the Christmas music, or you want to boil them in their own pudding and bury them with a stake of holly through their heart (Dickens was hardcore).

LOLOLOL! Frosty the snow perv.

Sorry, cat people. The dog people win this one. If the cat got in our tree it would be time to start singing The Nine Lives of Christmas. 😂

How English would sound if silent letters weren’t silent 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/RflQ9jwkRV — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 21, 2024

That was ex-cel-lent. It's going to be so confusing when we start singing Silent Ni-g-ht at church. 😂

It's gonna be a drunken Bluetooth Christmas.

Bwahaha! That is awesome. That dude totally Decked the Walls.

I guess you could say they were Single Balls. (Yeah … we know … that one was a stretch. Even we cringed on that one.)

When ordering from Temu goes wrong 😳 pic.twitter.com/UBohlo37Bd — 🇨🇦 🇨🇦 🇨🇦 🇨🇦 🚧Pylon🚧Pete 🇨🇦 🇨🇦 🇨🇦 (@pylon72) December 19, 2024

Homer Pikcachu is so messed up. LOL.

And though it's been said many times, many ways, Merry Christmas, Temu!

I'm about to get kicked out of this supermarket. 🏀😏 pic.twitter.com/4wfCnwP3NO — Judianna (@Judianna) December 21, 2024

You know you'd be tempted! 😂😂😂

Let Her Throw! Let Her Throw! Let Her Throw!

This one might be a fave! 😂🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/ulB9tfYYEg — Nut-Meg!🎨🗼🍾🥃MAGA 🇺🇲❤️🇺🇲#DogMom💓🐾🐾🐾🐾💓 (@GoTeamENZ0) December 21, 2024

We thought that darn elf couldn't get any creepier, but here we are.

Have Your Elf a Merry Little Christmas, we suppose.

Heh! Heh! Wipe Christmas.

Okay, okay. We can't take it anymore. We'll lay off the Christmas songs now.

HA! Score one for the cats. 😂

This is the way! Laziness is the mother of invention … or something like that.

Bwahaha! There is way too much truth to that one.

This is the best thing i’ve seen this week pic.twitter.com/EjlB28lJNU — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) December 21, 2024

We knew it! We knew those dogs actually were playing poker!

LOLOLOL!

Yep, that would be us. 😂

BAM! You know you watched that one a few times. LOL.

Yep, we have reached that stage of the Christmas season.

😂😂❤️❤️👏👏

Why can’t kids enjoy when their mom is cool and having fun? 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/D3jzvcArqK — Texas 🇺🇸 (@MustangMan_TX) December 22, 2024

LOL! It's your duty, GenXers, to do this to your kids.

In the name of all that is good and holy, that was bad. We loved it.

The struggle is real! 😂

You've not witnessed sadness and despair unless you've been in Walmart at 9:00 pm on December 23.

I can’t stop laughing pic.twitter.com/H2L0GkSAlr — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) December 20, 2024

Bwahaha!

'Hello? Hello? Do shoe hear what I hear?'

Sorry, we weren't quite done.

LOLOLOL! Looks great!

Morning People vs Night People pic.twitter.com/2zGsdgg2m5 — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) December 22, 2024

This is 100% true. 😂

I almost gave up pic.twitter.com/EDrMlaWhva — oj (@onah_oj) December 21, 2024

Parenting in 2024 vs 1984. Yep, we remember.

WE KNOW! WE KNOW! It's so childish … and we are dying! 😂😂😂

We'll save you the click: '8GB of RAM now - Chrome tab scary' Ha!

Bro let his intrusive thoughts win pic.twitter.com/D1tq2EdwJO — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) December 22, 2024

Bwahaha! That's just awesome.

pic.twitter.com/IHsUfRnqnU — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) December 22, 2024

It's only a matter of time. 😂

Delivery Man Falls for Grandma's Prank..



🎥 gettishow on IG pic.twitter.com/INjSiPSXWT — Kevin W. (@Brink_Thinker) December 22, 2024

Well done, Grandma!

For this week's classic comedy, we're going way back to a young Eddie Murphy and his spin on Christmas with Mr. Robinson's Neighborhood.

HAHA! Ah, the good old days of SNL.

*breaks into house unannounced*



*calls employee’s newborn a deformed freak*



*sings about himself*



*leaves* pic.twitter.com/YXFvh7HEpy — PointlessHub (@HubPointless) December 21, 2024

LOLOLOL! Santa Claus really was messed up on that show.

We want to wish you all a very Merry Christmas. We hope you have a week full of laughter. We'll see you back here next week to ring in the new year with more fun!

Until we meme again …