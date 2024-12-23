'Tax Cut for the Rich My A*S': Brit Hume OWNS Lefties Claiming Trump ONLY Cut Taxes for the Rich (Thread)

Byron York OWNS Journo Claiming Kash Patel Will Target Trump Enemies With List...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:35 AM on December 23, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past six years (and honestly, who would blame you if you have been), you know the Left and Democrats have been insisting that Trump only cut taxes for the rich and only cares about the rich.

It's honestly quite annoying since the majority of them know that's a damn lie, they just also know unless people spend as much time following this insanity as we do that they may not know it's a lie, so they take advantage of ignorance.

Such is the Democrat way.

Welp, Brit Hume dropped a thread that will knock them on their lying a*sses.

We love it when Brit curses:

Take a gander.

At. Every. Income. Level.

So not just the rich.

Gosh, we're shocked.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
This. ^ 

Simpler? Get outta here.

There's a reason the economy was roaring before it was conveniently shut down to protect us from a virus ... or something.

This as well. ^

Remember how much Schumer whined about SALT?

Ya' don't say.

As we've said many many many times before, we don't have a revenue problem, we have a spending problem.

