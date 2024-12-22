Most CORRUPT Admin Maybe EVER --> Just GUESS How Some NGOs Were Actually...
No WORDS! Former Kamala Insider Leaks Jill Biden's PLAN for the Country As Joe Leaves the WH and YIKES

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on December 22, 2024
CNN

There is corrupt.

There is evil.

And then there's this.

Sadly, having watched Jill Biden for the last four years, this doesn't surprise us even a little bit. While we enjoyed watching her sabotage Kamala Harris (we're still unsure if she actually voted for Trump or not), the fact that she would use her dementia-riddled husband to punish the country because of what the Democrats did to them is pretty damn scary.

Guess we have some idea of who has been running the country for the past four years.

Ahem.

Not to mention, Biden has been making some questionable decisions as he gets closer and closer to the end of his term so this is feasible. We've been wondering if he was doing this to somehow trip Trump up on his wan IN to office but if it's Jill ... this sounds more personal than anything.

Will he still get his 10%?

*cough cough*

Maybe, but you'd think if she was actually worried about Joe's legacy she wouldn't have allowed him to be used by so many unelected bureaucrats for the past four years. There were many times during his presidency we felt like it was cruel to allow Joe to continue and we all know who was behind that.

It wasn't Obama that allowed Joe to be used that way.

It was Jill.

In his defense (don't throw things at us) he may not be turning a blind eye on anything, he just may be that clueless. What they've been 'sharing' since Kamala lost the election is not a picture of a president who knows what the Hell is going on.

No.

It's more like picture of an old man being used by those who supposedly love and support him for more power and money. And now that the money and power is drying up? Yeah.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================

