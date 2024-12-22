So ... WHO'S Been Running the Country?! Biden's Term BY THE NUMBERS Is Even MORE Effed Up Than We Thought

Now that Biden's term is coming to an end, those nearest him and of course our super honest pals in the legacy media have stopped telling us not to look at the man behind the curtain. The jig is up! Biden has not been of sound mind or you know, 'all there' since even 2020 which many of us knew but of course that didn't stop so-called journalists from insisting he was 'sharp as a tack.' Heck, Kamala Harris went out of her way to talk about how brilliant Biden was when nobody was looking.

Advertisement

Heh.

Welp, as bad as we all thought it was, it was even worse. From keeping the Gold Star families waiting for hours while he napped to wandering around on stages during speeches shaking hands with people who were not really there, Biden's entire presidency was nothing more than a puppet show.

And a really bad one at that.

We imagine as we start looking back at the actual data around his term that it will only get worse, like this post about the number of actual cabinet meetings he had over the past four years. Cabinet meetings. You know, meeting with the people he's appointed to work on various issues and areas of the country?

This is ... embarrassing.

Biden only held 9 cabinet meetings in 4 years and during those meeting members of his cabinet had to submit written questions in advance so he could write out the answers in advance. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) December 22, 2024

Nine meetings in four years.

Seriously?

There are people who have nine meetings A DAY.

How the Hell is this real life? And did Democrats really think they could run this guy again?! So many questions with so few answers ... and the answers we have only make the Democrat look like bigger losers.

Ya' love to see it. Unless, of course, you're a Democrat.

Who was in control of our country the last four years?



Americans demand an answer. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) December 22, 2024

Obama? Rice? Jarrett? Likely, it was a conglomerate of people none of us wanted or voted for - Heck, Jill Biden could have been running the country for the past four years with their assistance. We certainly saw her behind Joe's desk a lot.

Everyday Americans demand answers. It appears our elected representatives do not, as most are shrugging this off as if it is totally normal. When you look at congress and the growing number of octogenarians lead around by their staffs, that may be correct. — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) December 22, 2024

But he was sharp as a tack behind closed doors, according to @CNN sources. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) December 22, 2024

The cabal wanted a blank check and got one. — Stiles Bitchley ☆☆ (@StilesBitchley2) December 22, 2024

And then they could blame everything on the old racist white guy Obama resented.

Yup.

===========================================================================

Related:

And BOOM! Brit Hume Shares DAMNING Compilation of FBI's Gross Misconduct; Knows JUST the Man to Fix it

Advertisement

Flawless VICTORY! James Woods ENDS Eric Swalwell for Lame Elon Musk/Trump Dunk As Only HE Can and LOL

You Do NOT Hate the Media ENOUGH: Here's Dana Bash and Chris Murphy SMEARING TF Out of Elon Musk (Watch)

HO HO OH NO! X OFFICIALLY Puts Liz Cheney on Naughty List After She Posts Pic About Decorating Her Tree

Obama Bro Jon Favreau Using CHILDREN WITH CANCER to Smear MAGA Over Spending Bill Goes Oh SO Very Wrong

===========================================================================