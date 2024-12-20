BREAKING: Car Plows Through Crowd at German Christmas Market, Multiple Casualties Reported
Democrats Panic! Elon Musk's Full Power Activated: D.O.G.E. Shutdown?!
Biden Prepares to Send a Billion to Ecuador While Hurricane Victims STILL Flounder
Anybody Home? Biden Unable to Handle Phone Calls Leading Up to Disastrous Afghan...
Trump Asks 'Where's Biden?' Amid Shutdown Shenanigans
Schoolyard Tactics: ‘Journalists’ and Dem ‘Mean Girls’ Try Driving Wedge Between Musk and...
The Real Reason(s) Dems Are Freaking Out About DOGE and Gov't Shutdowns
Delusional Donna Brazile Still Insists Biden Will Be Remembered as One of the...
HO HO OH NO! X OFFICIALLY Puts Liz Cheney on Naughty List After...
Obama Bro Jon Favreau Using CHILDREN WITH CANCER to Smear MAGA Over Spending...
Holy COW Jake Tapper Missed SO MANY Red Flags During This Old Cassidy...
WACKO Rep. Rosa DeLauro Goes HILARIOUSLY Viral for All the WRONG Reasons After...
Turns Out Even Hollywood Had a Role in Trying to Deceive Everybody About...

You Do NOT Hate the Media ENOUGH: Here's Dana Bash and Chris Murphy SMEARING TF Out of Elon Musk (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:20 PM on December 20, 2024
Various

Democrats have learned nothing from their MASSIVE loss last month.

Not a damn thing.

This honestly makes us very angry, watching a sitting senator who knows damn well that Elon Musk has never endorsed the neo-Nazi party and is deliberately smearing him the same way they tried to smear Donald J. Trump for the past eight years.

Murphy is just plain corrupt and evil.

Watch:

His post continues:

"What we know is that what Elon Musk thinks tends to eventually be what the president of the United States thinks. And if the United States takes an official position in favor of neo-N*zis in Germany. I mean, it is absolutely catastrophic."

Democrats also called Trump H*tler and Republicans n*zis for the last four years, to put this outrageous slander into perspective.

Oh FFS with these people.

Dana Bash MIGHT Want to Think About What Happened to ABC News When They Smeared Trump

They're just repugnant, the lot of them.

Welp, ABC News just paid Trump $15 million and George Stephanopoulos just lost his job so ... maybe there will be some consequences.

Trump Asks 'Where's Biden?' Amid Shutdown Shenanigans
justmindy
Bash better hope Musk does not follow Trump's example, just saying.

He does not seem to struggle with being a completely dishonest liar, not even a little bit.

===========================================================================

