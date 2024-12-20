You Do NOT Hate the Media ENOUGH: Here's Dana Bash and Chris Murphy SMEARING TF Out of Elon Musk (Watch)

Democrats have learned nothing from their MASSIVE loss last month.

Not a damn thing.

This honestly makes us very angry, watching a sitting senator who knows damn well that Elon Musk has never endorsed the neo-Nazi party and is deliberately smearing him the same way they tried to smear Donald J. Trump for the past eight years.

Murphy is just plain corrupt and evil.

Watch:

🚨Sen. Chris Murphy just went on CNN and accused @elonmusk of "endorsing a neo-N*zi party” over Elon’s support of German political party AfD.



This is an insanely dishonest smear.



Murphy went on to fearmonger about the possibility of Trump supporting neo-N*zis:



"What we know is… pic.twitter.com/cqWAMqdxFL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 20, 2024

His post continues:

"What we know is that what Elon Musk thinks tends to eventually be what the president of the United States thinks. And if the United States takes an official position in favor of neo-N*zis in Germany. I mean, it is absolutely catastrophic." Democrats also called Trump H*tler and Republicans n*zis for the last four years, to put this outrageous slander into perspective.

Oh FFS with these people.

Dana Bash MIGHT Want to Think About What Happened to ABC News When They Smeared Trump

This is the post from Elon that is referenced.https://t.co/hxPjOo7Ncq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 20, 2024

They're just repugnant, the lot of them.

Until there are consequences for this sort of slander, the 'shameful beatings will continue' by those like Chris Murphy. This is right from the Democrat playbook, patterned after Saul Alinsky's "Rules for Radicals". — OneOldPatriot (@OneOldVet1949) December 20, 2024

Welp, ABC News just paid Trump $15 million and George Stephanopoulos just lost his job so ... maybe there will be some consequences.

Bash better hope Musk does not follow Trump's example, just saying.

Murphy is one of the go-to senators when the Democrats need to spread the Big Lie. — Juan Lauda (@juan_lauda) December 20, 2024

He does not seem to struggle with being a completely dishonest liar, not even a little bit.

