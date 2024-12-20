That Deal SUCKED: Mike Lee SHUTS Chris Murphy Down for Whining About Billionaires Canceling His Pay Raise

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on December 20, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The last 24-24 hours have shown us Democrats (and sadly, even some Republicans) don't like it when their constituents actually have the ability to be HEARD when it comes to how the people we elect spend OUR money. How quickly and easily they forget where the money they so freely spend without our permission comes from.

Our pockets.

Our work.

So yeah, we get a say, folks. Sorry NOT EVEN sorry.

Chris Murphy was especially upset about the gigantic spending bill not passing:

Awww, look at that. He's trying to blame rich people because supposedly it didn't help them enough EVEN though we know there was a pay raise for the very rich people who act as public servants in our Capitol.

Almost as if Murphy is fussy he didn't get his pay raise.

Mike Lee was LESS than impressed with Murphy's behavior and post:

Bingo.

And that deal SUCKED.

We've seen all sorts of 'meanings' behind that orange box and while we're pretty sure he'd claim it's for gun control ... yeah, the other meaning isn't great. 

Like, at all.

Oh, Murphy was full of all sorts of emotional BS because Democrats did not get their way and they're not used to that.

Well then maybe you shouldn't have tied his pay to our elected officials getting a 40% pay raise, doofus.

