That Deal SUCKED: Mike Lee SHUTS Chris Murphy Down for Whining About Billionaires Canceling His Pay Raise

The last 24-24 hours have shown us Democrats (and sadly, even some Republicans) don't like it when their constituents actually have the ability to be HEARD when it comes to how the people we elect spend OUR money. How quickly and easily they forget where the money they so freely spend without our permission comes from.

Our pockets.

Our work.

So yeah, we get a say, folks. Sorry NOT EVEN sorry.

Chris Murphy was especially upset about the gigantic spending bill not passing:

We had a deal to avert a shutdown.



Musk et al blew it up because it didn't help billionaires enough.



They wrote a new bill to cut cancer treatment for kids and grease a new tax cut for the rich.



That failed too - and now they're panicking because everyone is seeing the grift. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 20, 2024

Awww, look at that. He's trying to blame rich people because supposedly it didn't help them enough EVEN though we know there was a pay raise for the very rich people who act as public servants in our Capitol.

Almost as if Murphy is fussy he didn't get his pay raise.

Mike Lee was LESS than impressed with Murphy's behavior and post:

“We” didn’t have a deal



Schumer, McConnell, Johnson & Jeffries had a deal



They didn’t bother to share it with the other 531 members of Congress until yesterday



And that deal sucked https://t.co/ZoRjHADHas — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 20, 2024

Bingo.

And that deal SUCKED.

You wouldn't buy a car from a guy who lied this blatantly, but you'd elect him as Senator? What's wrong with you, Connecticut? https://t.co/EhhSvZ2wVe — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) December 20, 2024

you either need more or less of your medication. The current dose has left you mentally incompetent. https://t.co/iNoWaOLaf6 — Drill Baby Drill Shoebox (@Shoeboxnre) December 20, 2024

What the hell is the orange box? https://t.co/Ez4ZaDWMPw — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) December 20, 2024

We've seen all sorts of 'meanings' behind that orange box and while we're pretty sure he'd claim it's for gun control ... yeah, the other meaning isn't great.

Like, at all.

Oh, Murphy was full of all sorts of emotional BS because Democrats did not get their way and they're not used to that.

An Air Force officer pulled me aside today at the Capitol to tell me that the younger airmen, at the bottom of the pay scale, are already scaling back Christmas plans and presents because Musk thinks a shutdown will be "fine" and doesn't care that soldiers won't get paid. pic.twitter.com/hJBI2SBYrJ — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 19, 2024

Well then maybe you shouldn't have tied his pay to our elected officials getting a 40% pay raise, doofus.

