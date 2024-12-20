WTAF Is Going ON?! X FILLED with Rumors As Kamala Harris Cancels Trip and RACES to WH with Sirens Blaring

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on December 20, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Before 2020, this editor wouldn't have given this incident a second thought because before then, while crazy things happened with our government, it was all pretty 'normal.' Oh sure, it was dramatic and divisive and angry but until they shut everything down and locked us all up to 'protect us' from a virus we didn't really know just how evil, corrupt, and even desperate our government (especially Democrats) is to keep power.

Not only did Kamala Harris cut her CA trip short and race back to the White House, but Joe Biden left Delaware as well to return.

So what is going on?

In other words, what are they UP TO? We all know it's something.

It wouldn't be quite as dramatic without the sirens. C'mon man.

Note (and this is probably just our tinfoil hat going into overdrive), they usually pull and announce crazy stuff on a Friday - typically later in the day so people don't have a 'week' to respond or react. Could this be Biden stepping down and naming Harris president for the remainder of his term? Hey, this is just one of the rumors we're seeing on X but if you think about it, however shameful and disrespectful it is not only to this country but to women in general, Democrats really are desperate enough to have the first female president to do something like this.

WACKO Rep. Rosa DeLauro Goes HILARIOUSLY Viral for All the WRONG Reasons After Elon Musk Rant (Watch)
Sam J.
Hopefully it's a nothing burger and we're all just overreacting because we've been conditioned to react this way but ... who knows?

But why the rush back? The sirens?

Hrm.

We suppose this makes much more sense. 

We'll keep an eye on it, just in case.

