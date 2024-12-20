WTAF Is Going ON?! X FILLED with Rumors As Kamala Harris Cancels Trip and RACES to WH with Sirens Blaring

Before 2020, this editor wouldn't have given this incident a second thought because before then, while crazy things happened with our government, it was all pretty 'normal.' Oh sure, it was dramatic and divisive and angry but until they shut everything down and locked us all up to 'protect us' from a virus we didn't really know just how evil, corrupt, and even desperate our government (especially Democrats) is to keep power.

Not only did Kamala Harris cut her CA trip short and race back to the White House, but Joe Biden left Delaware as well to return.

So what is going on?

- Kamala Harris cancels trip and races to the White House, sirens blaring

- Joe Biden rushed to the White House from Delaware



What’s happening?



pic.twitter.com/5UxAvIDvvx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 20, 2024

In other words, what are they UP TO? We all know it's something.

Do they really need the sirens? — Chris (@ChrizDDv3) December 20, 2024

It wouldn't be quite as dramatic without the sirens. C'mon man.

False flag incoming. — Beer Drinking Army Vet (@thomas_garrard) December 20, 2024

Biden is probably going to resign so Kamala becomes POTUS for a month 🤦🏻‍♂️, so she can say she’s the first female POTUS, have lifetime secret service protection, ruin Trump being 47th & all his merchandise too. — Chris (@CJB__86) December 20, 2024

Note (and this is probably just our tinfoil hat going into overdrive), they usually pull and announce crazy stuff on a Friday - typically later in the day so people don't have a 'week' to respond or react. Could this be Biden stepping down and naming Harris president for the remainder of his term? Hey, this is just one of the rumors we're seeing on X but if you think about it, however shameful and disrespectful it is not only to this country but to women in general, Democrats really are desperate enough to have the first female president to do something like this.

Hopefully it's a nothing burger and we're all just overreacting because we've been conditioned to react this way but ... who knows?

The president was expected to return to Washington, D.C., and be here on Thursday, nothing that wasn’t planned. The vice president canceled her trip due to the shutdown, as she presides over the Senate. pic.twitter.com/stc3urmmU2 — David Alandete (@alandete) December 20, 2024

But why the rush back? The sirens?

Hrm.

We suppose this makes much more sense.

We'll keep an eye on it, just in case.

