'UN-AMERICAN': Justine Bateman Describes Past 4 Years of the Woke Mob and It's Gloriously BRUTAL (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:50 PM on December 19, 2024
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Two of our favorite women, Megyn Kelly and Justine Bateman, sat down together to talk about well ... everything. It is a tremendous interview and if you have time you should watch the whole thing but THIS part where Bateman talks about the last four years and the woke mob is this editor's favorite.

Bateman just gets is.

Watch:

Her post continues:

To say that people can't ask questions, can't say what they think, can't ask that there be some research on this or that - it was absolutely awful. It was revenge of the hall monitors. It was the f*cking Debbie Downers, the party poopers."

What she said.

All day every day and twice on Sundays.

All they had to do was leave GenX alone but noooooooo ...

WOLVERINE!

It really does feel like we're finally all in this together. Well, most of us. 

