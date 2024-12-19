'UN-AMERICAN': Justine Bateman Describes Past 4 Years of the Woke Mob and It's Gloriously BRUTAL (Watch)

Two of our favorite women, Megyn Kelly and Justine Bateman, sat down together to talk about well ... everything. It is a tremendous interview and if you have time you should watch the whole thing but THIS part where Bateman talks about the last four years and the woke mob is this editor's favorite.

Bateman just gets is.

Watch:

.@JustineBateman: "I'm glad that the mob mentality momentum is over. Because the last eight years, and most acutely, the last four years, were f*cking unbearable. I never want to go through anything like that again in my life. It was the most un-American situation I've ever been… pic.twitter.com/G2VhqRGTdx — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) December 19, 2024

Her post continues:

To say that people can't ask questions, can't say what they think, can't ask that there be some research on this or that - it was absolutely awful. It was revenge of the hall monitors. It was the f*cking Debbie Downers, the party poopers."

What she said.

All day every day and twice on Sundays.

LOL why GENX came out in droves to vote. — VS 🇺🇲 (@VickieSchaefer3) December 19, 2024

All they had to do was leave GenX alone but noooooooo ...

When the communists come, wolverines like Justine will rise up. Red wave stopped. pic.twitter.com/bxquZGxubE — Truth From The Mountain (@TruthFrTheMtn) December 19, 2024

WOLVERINE!

Amen! Thanks for your bravery. It's been a nightmare for any sensible person that understands their country. Hardest part was learning how many citizens do not. And will go wherever led. 🙏🏻🇺🇲 — alabaster angel (@alabasterangel2) December 19, 2024

It really does feel like we're finally all in this together. Well, most of us.

