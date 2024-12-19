OOF! Mollie Hemingway Shows Up to Chew Gum and Kick Cassidy Hutchinson Behind (and She's ALL Out of Gum)

We don't know about you guys, but we never ever want to be on Mollie Hemingway's 'bad side.' Granted, most people who make it to that particular side usually have it coming and we have zero plans of ever doing anything to annoy Mollie in the future but ...

Oofdah.

All the oofdah (yes, oofdah is a word).

Seems Hemingway has taken more away from the Congressional J6 report than just, 'Liz Cheney Bad.' She is also holding Cassidy Hutchinson accountable for being a lying sack of stupid.

Case in point:

The new Congressional report on Liz Cheney's unethical behavior in the J6 Show Trial also notes how Cassidy Hutchinson lied about so many things, including about me illegally obtaining classified information from Mark Meadows. (Everything she said about me was false, fwiw.) pic.twitter.com/dXWEYMlNIS — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 17, 2024

Wow. Hutchinson deliberately lied about Mollie Hemingway.

Just how stupid was this broad? You know what, don't answer that.

Time for the trial of the century! Upcommance is necessary! — KatRozza (@RozzaKat13) December 17, 2024

We'd watch. Well, to be fair, we'd have to watch so we can cover it for Twitchy HOWEVER it would be fun to watch. Some things we watch for work aren't always the most fun but that would be DELISH.

She got paid to lie.

Why isn't she being referred for prosecution? pic.twitter.com/i99bqUOu4n — Steve Wilson (@wilstv) December 17, 2024

Who knew some souls could be so cheap?

Perhaps a defamation law suit is in order. — TheRifleman (@TheRifleman11) December 17, 2024

Perhaps.

What was in it for Cassidy? — Laura Kaye 🇺🇸🥳🇺🇸 (@NonsenseEnd) December 17, 2024

Money? The book deal?

Whatever it was, we hope it was worth it.

