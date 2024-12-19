Oh Honey, LOL! Be Sure to Congratulate Krystal Ball for Coming Up With...
Congressman Slammed for Trying to Shield Speaker Mike Johnson

OOF! Mollie Hemingway Shows Up to Chew Gum and Kick Cassidy Hutchinson Behind (and She's ALL Out of Gum)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on December 19, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We don't know about you guys, but we never ever want to be on Mollie Hemingway's 'bad side.' Granted, most people who make it to that particular side usually have it coming and we have zero plans of ever doing anything to annoy Mollie in the future but ... 

Oofdah.

All the oofdah (yes, oofdah is a word).

Seems Hemingway has taken more away from the Congressional J6 report than just, 'Liz Cheney Bad.' She is also holding Cassidy Hutchinson accountable for being a lying sack of stupid.

Case in point:

Wow. Hutchinson deliberately lied about Mollie Hemingway. 

Just how stupid was this broad? You know what, don't answer that.

We'd watch. Well, to be fair, we'd have to watch so we can cover it for Twitchy HOWEVER it would be fun to watch. Some things we watch for work aren't always the most fun but that would be DELISH.

Who knew some souls could be so cheap?

Recommended

Lefties Come UN-GLITTER-GLUED After Fani Willis KICKED to the Curb, Here Are Some of the BEST (Worst?)
Sam J.
Perhaps.

Money? The book deal?

Whatever it was, we hope it was worth it.

===========================================================================

Tags: LIZ CHENEY MOLLIE HEMINGWAY CASSIDY HUTCHINSON

