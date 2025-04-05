California Bill Could Ban Kids From Riding Up Front Until They’re 16

An App Response: The White House Hilariously Trolls Proud, Queer, Illegal Alien’s Protest...
Brett T. | 11:30 PM on April 05, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File

This is one of those situations where someone posts a headline that's so unbelievable that we have to search the internet to confirm that it's real. This one is indeed real:

In California, you need to be 18 to have a full driver's license, but you can get a provisional driver's license at age 16. So you can drive a car, but you can't sit in the passenger seat.

ABC 30 Fresno reports:

California teens could be banned from riding in the front seat of a car.

Last week, Assemblymember Lori Wilson's car seat bill passed its first committee in Sacramento.

It would require all children younger than 10 years old and shorter kids under 13 to sit on a booster seat. Kids under 13 would be prohibited from sitting in the front seat. Teens up to 16 years old would also be banned from riding shotgun unless they meet the height requirements.

Unless they meet the height requirements? That sounds like discrimination.

You can get puberty blockers and hormones at age 10 or 11.

California is usually so lax about what it allows minors to do. But they also love to pass legislation that controls parents, so it makes sense.

***

