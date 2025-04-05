California Bill Could Ban Kids From Riding Up Front Until They’re 16

This is one of those situations where someone posts a headline that's so unbelievable that we have to search the internet to confirm that it's real. This one is indeed real:

Wait wait. So California allows for children 12+ to “change their gender” but can’t ride in the front lmfao this is hilarious



Everyday in California the legislature works on April fools mode pic.twitter.com/8IJ4Iud9Gi — Denise Aguilar (@InformedMama209) April 4, 2025

In California, you need to be 18 to have a full driver's license, but you can get a provisional driver's license at age 16. So you can drive a car, but you can't sit in the passenger seat.

ABC 30 Fresno reports:

California teens could be banned from riding in the front seat of a car. Last week, Assemblymember Lori Wilson's car seat bill passed its first committee in Sacramento. It would require all children younger than 10 years old and shorter kids under 13 to sit on a booster seat. Kids under 13 would be prohibited from sitting in the front seat. Teens up to 16 years old would also be banned from riding shotgun unless they meet the height requirements.

Unless they meet the height requirements? That sounds like discrimination.

So technically speaking, a 15 1/2 yr old could legally drive the vehicle but not sit in the front seat. — Richie Rich (@Atomic_Ferret) April 4, 2025

My 13 year old daughter is taller than I am — TJ (@traceyjayj) April 4, 2025

There is already an airbag requirement to sit in the front seat. It’s based on age and weight.



Idiots- making useless idiot work for themselves. They must just sit in a room all day and think up new useless laws. Morons — ….. (@dontfalforit) April 4, 2025

My son was taller than me at 12. I detest my state. — Leslie Eastman ☥ (@Mutnodjmet) April 4, 2025

We get our restricted driver's license at 14 here in Idaho. That would make it tough to reach the pedals from the back seat. — You'd be in jail... (@BreakingDawn64) April 5, 2025

I live in Idaho.



My 7 year old got in the front seat the other day. The 16 year old neighbor kid riding with us made a comment, in all seriousness, about him being too young to ride there legally.



My response was a polite version of "shut up kid, nobody cares". — That's what SMOD said! (@TheOneWhoSmods) April 4, 2025

This will for sure result in more skilled drivers who literally have never seen the road from the front seat of a car until they're behind the wheel. — Julie_married_to_Thomas_but_not_a_Thomist (@gmk_julie) April 5, 2025

They can cut their body parts off but can’t sit in the front seat of a vehicle 😂 — áine (@jillsdeal) April 4, 2025

You can get puberty blockers and hormones at age 10 or 11.

What's the logic behind this? I know some 16 year olds who are 6' 5" — Silky Johnson (@DiarrheaSmoothy) April 5, 2025

I’m surprised the bill isn’t also banning the term “riding shotgun.” — 311Kriss (@kbelcast) April 4, 2025

My 47-year-old sister-in-law is so small technically she should ride in a child safety seat in the state of California. — Dan (Doesn't) Know(s) Stuff (@DanKnowsStuff) April 5, 2025

It's even more insane. @CA_Dem allows those kids to change their "gender identify" (the first stop on the way to mutilation and chemical castration!) without letting their parents know!!



If this seems nuts to you, but you're still a registered Dem, it's time to drop the D. — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) April 4, 2025

California is usually so lax about what it allows minors to do. But they also love to pass legislation that controls parents, so it makes sense.

