Rachel Maddow and Jamie Raskin Reveal the Dem Party’s New DEI - Dramatic Intimidation and Escalation!

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:10 AM on April 27, 2025
Townhall Media

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Democrat Representative Jamie Raskin decided to skip the facts about the arrested Wisconsin judge and get right to outrage. You’ll recall Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested for allegedly helping a criminal illegal alien evade capture in her courthouse from ICE. Oopsie! Dems are desperately trying to spin this as President Donald Trump’s retaliation against judges who disagree with him.

Start here. (READ)

“DRAMATIC ESCALATION!” “INTIMIDATION!" — Raskin and Maddow do the propaganda dance on Judge Dugan arrest.

There is ZERO discussion of the facts of the case, because they know that is a loser.

This is how the Dem comms strategy has evolved: Either acknowledge the facts look bad for Dugan, or ignore them entirely as seen here — and focus on talking points of “escalation,” “spectacle,” and “intimidation.

”These three words are now ubiquitous. It’s almost as if legacy media and Democrats coordinate their messaging.
Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

Some missed Western Lensman’s sarcasm. Yes, it’s all highly coordinated.

Commenters are laughing that legacy media and their Democrat Party think we don’t see the obvious.

We don’t call it MSDNC for nothing. Of course, this coordination extends to all the other legacy media outlets, too.

Posters say this strategy only has limited appeal.

The legacy media and the Democrat Party’s pro-illegal alien stance are careening into absurd territory. That they now support judges obstructing ICE agents to help criminal illegal aliens escape back onto our streets is proof that the party has chosen insanity. It’s quite the hill to die on, but it’s where they have chosen to stand.

