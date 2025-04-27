Rachel Maddow and Jamie Raskin Reveal the Dem Party’s New DEI - Dramatic Intimidation and Escalation!

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Democrat Representative Jamie Raskin decided to skip the facts about the arrested Wisconsin judge and get right to outrage. You’ll recall Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested for allegedly helping a criminal illegal alien evade capture in her courthouse from ICE. Oopsie! Dems are desperately trying to spin this as President Donald Trump’s retaliation against judges who disagree with him.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

“DRAMATIC ESCALATION!” “INTIMIDATION!" — Raskin and Maddow do the propaganda dance on Judge Dugan arrest.



There is ZERO discussion of the facts of the case, because they know that is a loser.



This is how the Dem comms strategy has evolved: Either acknowledge the facts look bad for Dugan, or ignore them entirely as seen here — and focus on talking points of “escalation,” “spectacle,” and “intimidation.



”These three words are now ubiquitous. It’s almost as if legacy media and Democrats coordinate their messaging.

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

🚨“DRAMATIC ESCALATION!” “INTIMIDATION!" — Raskin and Maddow do the propaganda dance on Judge Dugan arrest.



There is ZERO discussion of the facts of the case, because they know that is a loser.



This is how the Dem comms strategy has evolved:



Either acknowledge the facts look… pic.twitter.com/FtSAg81us7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 26, 2025

Its not almost like, it’s obvious they do coordinate their messaging at this point. — Bgrizzle7019 (@bgrizzle7019) April 26, 2025

Yeah. That was the point. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 26, 2025

Some missed Western Lensman’s sarcasm. Yes, it’s all highly coordinated.

Commenters are laughing that legacy media and their Democrat Party think we don’t see the obvious.

😅 of course they coordinate! It's laughable that they think we don't notice the way they follow the approved talking points word for word — Valerie S Baker (@Valerie67271S) April 26, 2025

They definitely coordinate their message. Always have. That's why the media is nothing but trash and will never be trusted. — Cat who knows there's only 2 genders 🐾🇺🇲 (@catahouligan_) April 26, 2025

Legacy media is just an extension of the DNC. It’s where facts go to die.. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) April 26, 2025

We don’t call it MSDNC for nothing. Of course, this coordination extends to all the other legacy media outlets, too.

Posters say this strategy only has limited appeal.

I still can't believe the Party that gleefully waged lawfare against Donald Trump thinks this resonates beyond the craziest part of their base.



Or perhaps it's only for their lunatic base, since their approval rating within their own Party is in the toilet. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 26, 2025

I’ve concluded your second paragraph is on point 100% — Lord of Misrule (@ComeAndFakeIt) April 26, 2025

I knew the left would be upset but geeze. Their response is more infuriating than expected. They literally have no soul and hate everything about our country. All they do is grandstand and lie! — Milk Jug (@realmilkjug) April 26, 2025

Advertisement

Democrats will continue to fail if they continue to choose their battle on the hill of defending tyranny. pic.twitter.com/2fCaJ4gsnq — It's Time To Save America. (@WeR_Compromised) April 26, 2025

The legacy media and the Democrat Party’s pro-illegal alien stance are careening into absurd territory. That they now support judges obstructing ICE agents to help criminal illegal aliens escape back onto our streets is proof that the party has chosen insanity. It’s quite the hill to die on, but it’s where they have chosen to stand.