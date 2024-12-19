BREAKING: Fani Willis Officially Gets the BOOT from Trump's Case and Well ... BYE

Mayorkas Says China Continues to Hack U.S. Telecoms but DHS Put Out a...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on December 19, 2024
meme

Fani Willis is going bye-bye and we can only hope the door gives her a nice push on her way out. What a horrible woman representing a horrible time in our country. And now, with the rejection of the Biden administration and progressive government in general, it's almost like the country is healing.

CHRISTMAS CAME EARLY, BABY.

From our sister site, Townhall:

The Georgia Court of Appeals has officially disqualified Fulton County DA Fani Willis from prosecuting President-elect Donald Trump and his remaining co-defendants in the crumbling 2020 election interference case.

According to the 31-page decision handed down Thursday, the state's appeals court ruled that there was, in fact, a conflict of interest that arose when Willis hired special prosecutor Nathan Wade and proceeded to have an undisclosed affair with him during the prosecutorial process.

Wait, a conflict of interest?! Say it ain't so!

The Left is dealing well with it ... ok, not really.

Says the person who likely voted for Teflon Hillary.

Dan Crenshaw RAGES in Curse-Filled Tantrum When People DARE Call Him Out for HIS Garbage in Spending Bill
Sam J.
As Townhall notes in their coverage, this is a breaking and developing story so we will keep an eye on it and provide any updates should they come up.

