'Something Was WRONG': Another Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals Just How DISMAL Things Really Were

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on December 17, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The more we learn about the Kamala Harris campaign the more obvious it becomes that even they knew they didn't stand a chance in November. Beyond the fact internals never showed her leading Trump (no matter how many times they called him LITERALLY HITLER), the fact her digital team struggled to find an outlet willing to sit down with her spoke volumes.

She came across as unlikable, elitist, and exclusionary ... not exactly what the Democrats needed to beat Trump.

From our sister site, Townhall:

Semafor spoke with Kamala Harris’ former digital director, Rob Flaherty, and my, oh my, the tables have turned. For years, Democrats were the party that could tap into the culture, which partially explains Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 wins. Yet, as the party has become more educated, snobby, exclusionary, and dominated by elites, the vestiges of old empires are no longer suitable to win national elections.

It's now the Democrats who are out of touch and not in tune with the culture. It wasn’t for lack of trying.

The inability of Kamala to break into that sphere also contributed to her defeat (via Semafor): 

The campaign needed to introduce Harris quickly to people who aren’t obsessed with politics. Sports is perhaps America’s last remaining monoculture, and Flaherty and the Harris team decided to book her on sports shows and podcasts. 

But one by one, the biggest personalities and shows politely turned them down. 

“Sports and culture have sort of merged together, and as sports and culture became more publicly and sort of natively associated with this Trump-conservative set of values, it got more complicated for athletes to come out in favor of us,” Flaherty, 33, told me in an interview last week. “It got more complicated for sports personalities to take us on their shows because they didn’t want to ‘do politics.’” 

And to think, she turned DOWN Joe Rogan because of 'scheduling conflicts.' 

Right.

This just proves she really turned him down because she and her team were afraid of how badly she would do across from Rogan.

If someone is paid for their endorsement, does it really count? If they're paid to say something do they really mean it?

Kamala's entire campaign was a fake mess of spending and out-of-touch messaging that resulted in a massive WIN for Trump, and that's what she will really be remembered for.

