Byron York Rubs a WHOLE Lotta Salt in ABC's $15 Million Payout Wound With DAMNING Stephanopoulos Point

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on December 17, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

ABC News coughing up $15 million for George Stephanopoulos claiming Trump had been found liable for rape is something we really haven't seen before. Usually, these a-holes in the media get away with saying horrible stuff. Heck, we are willing to bet Stephanopoulos is still surprised he was actually held accountable for defaming Trump.

We too are surprised, however we imagine our sense of surprise is more of a happy surprise than his.

Said it over and over.

Yup. He really really really wanted to hurt Trump and even Nancy Mace. This was not about the news, this was about punishing her for supporting a candidate, nothing more.

GOOD point.

Make them pay for all the lies. We are here for it.

As we all know, it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it. Except in this case, Trump didn't even do it.

That would only be fair.

Good point.

Yes, he did. He just never thought Trump would win.

None of them did.

There's this point as well.

It really was.

It is the Democrat way.

