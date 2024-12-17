Byron York Rubs a WHOLE Lotta Salt in ABC's $15 Million Payout Wound With DAMNING Stephanopoulos Point

ABC News coughing up $15 million for George Stephanopoulos claiming Trump had been found liable for rape is something we really haven't seen before. Usually, these a-holes in the media get away with saying horrible stuff. Heck, we are willing to bet Stephanopoulos is still surprised he was actually held accountable for defaming Trump.

We too are surprised, however we imagine our sense of surprise is more of a happy surprise than his.

What's really striking, looking at Trump-ABC defamation settlement, is how determined George Stephanopoulos was to push the falsehood that Trump had been found liable for rape. Said it over and over. Each time made it harder to defend. https://t.co/xykZVgRGEQ pic.twitter.com/esADM3gSpB — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 16, 2024

Said it over and over.

Yup. He really really really wanted to hurt Trump and even Nancy Mace. This was not about the news, this was about punishing her for supporting a candidate, nothing more.

And while @abcnews has their checkbook open, Ms. McMahon's lawyer should call them.

https://t.co/Q6IXGfo6ST — Absolut Boston 🍀 (@Absolut_Boston) December 17, 2024

GOOD point.

Make them pay for all the lies. We are here for it.

Agreed. But when you watch how he blows off Bill Clinton’s defiling the Oval Office and then watch him attack Nancy Mace….🤮 — Mamabear (@Mamacov) December 16, 2024

As we all know, it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it. Except in this case, Trump didn't even do it.

Nine times. He should pay $15 million for each time he vomited that up. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 16, 2024

That would only be fair.

Good point.

He knew the impact of that word. — Sue (@SusanK1717) December 16, 2024

Yes, he did. He just never thought Trump would win.

None of them did.

He thought there would be no consequences, and until now, there never have been for these leftist propagandists. — Jejune the Destroyer (@of_lyon68642) December 16, 2024

There's this point as well.

It was a double smear by George Stephanopoulos of Nancy Mace and Donald Trump. — Phillip Ruland (@Rulo123) December 16, 2024

It really was.

It is incredible the anger and the hatred coming from this man with his lying over and over again. — Lori Shemek, PhD (@LoriShemek) December 17, 2024

It is the Democrat way.

