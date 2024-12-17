Canadian Prime Minister Cand. Pierre Poilievre Masterfully SELLS Conservatism in GLORIOUS Speech (Watch)

Don't mind us, we'll just be over in the corner fanning ourselves after watching Pierre Poilievre sell conservatism.

Seriously. American conservatives could learn a thing or two from this man.

RAR.

Watch this (skip to the 6 minute mark if you don't have time to watch the whole thing):

YAAAAAAS.

Damn, son.

Amid the chaos consuming the failing Trudeau government, watch this. If you’re pressed for time, start at the 6:00 mark and watch to the end. This is Canada’s next leader: https://t.co/7O4lZbI1ji — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 17, 2024

Compare this to Trudeau.

Yeah, it's not even a little bit close. This man should lead Canada. Imagine he and Trump working together.

Ok, back to the corner to fan ourselves a bit more ... WE CAN'T HELP IT, freedom makes us weak in the knees.

Can't wait for Pierre Poilievre to become Prime Minister of Canada.



He will make Canada great again 🇨🇦



He will put Canada first 🇨🇦 — REAL JEW (@THEREALJEW613) December 17, 2024

Make Canada Great Again — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) December 17, 2024

We love you, Canada. We need you back at full strength so you can be a part of this exciting future. — Stonks to the Moon (@suisgeneristoo) December 17, 2024

Would be nice for America to have a 'pretty' hat again, just sayin'.

Canada is going to elect the Trump of the North 👏👏 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) December 17, 2024

Tell Trudeau to step down immediately. — Always Looking for the Truth (@lehmanlaw) December 17, 2024

This was masterfully said. Now we just need the election to happen. — Luke Anderson (@LethalPenguin10) December 17, 2024

Let's do this, eh!

Canada First. Bring it home!🇨🇦 — Joe Anidjar (@PuckDaddy93) December 17, 2024

Rooting for you in the US! — SPΞИCΞ (@spencestarz) December 17, 2024

Indeed we are. While things haven't gotten quite as bad here in America, it was close. And knowing how much better we will be under new leadership makes us want new leadership even more for our neighbors to the north.

This.

Must.

Happen.

