British Police Visit Man Who Posted He Didn't Want to See Palestinian Flags...

Canadian Prime Minister Cand. Pierre Poilievre Masterfully SELLS Conservatism in GLORIOUS Speech (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:40 PM on December 17, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Don't mind us, we'll just be over in the corner fanning ourselves after watching Pierre Poilievre sell conservatism. 

Seriously. American conservatives could learn a thing or two from this man. 

RAR.

Watch this (skip to the 6 minute mark if you don't have time to watch the whole thing):

YAAAAAAS.

Damn, son.

Compare this to Trudeau.

Yeah, it's not even a little bit close. This man should lead Canada. Imagine he and Trump working together. 

Ok, back to the corner to fan ourselves a bit more ... WE CAN'T HELP IT, freedom makes us weak in the knees.

Would be nice for America to have a 'pretty' hat again, just sayin'.

Sam J.
Let's do this, eh!

Indeed we are. While things haven't gotten quite as bad here in America, it was close. And knowing how much better we will be under new leadership makes us want new leadership even more for our neighbors to the north.

This.

Must.

Happen.

Tags: CANADA CONSERVATISM PIERRE POILIEVRE

