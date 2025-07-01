VIP
Much Ado About Nothing: Judge Refuses to Accept Partial Verdict in Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial

Eric V.
Eric V. | 8:45 PM on July 01, 2025
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Excitement erupted as the media swarmed to the federal courthouse in New York City this afternoon when it was announced that a verdict had been reached in the highly sensationalized 'Diddy' Sex Trafficking Trial.

At the end of the day, it was much ado about nothing.

After an almost two-month-long trial, the jury reached a verdict on four of the five charges against Sean 'Diddy' Combs. The jury had informed the judge that they were unable to reach a unanimous decision on the first count of racketeering conspiracy, the most serious charge. They had, however, reached a consensus on the other four charges, two counts each for sex trafficking by force and transportation for the purpose of prostitution.

The charges against Diddy surround parties hosted by the music mogul called 'Freak Offs,' where prosecutors contend that the defendant gave women drugs and then watched while the incapacitated women were forced to have sex with male prostitutes.

Diddy's defence argued that everyone who attended the parties knew what they were and took part consensually, further arguing that having regrets after the fact was not grounds for criminal charges.

A media frenzy has surrounded the trial from the beginning. Witness after witness has provided testimony about the debauchery that took place at the infamous parties. The tales of celebrity guests, gallons of baby oil, and hidden cameras that filmed it all have kept trial watchers captivated.

If convicted on all charges, Combs could face life in prison.

After all the hype and breaking news, the judge decided not to accept a partial verdict, and the jury was sent home for the day and instructed to continue deliberations tomorrow. 

We'll have to wait at least another day to find out, and just like all the networks that prematurely broke in to cover a story that wasn't...

We now return you to your regularly scheduled programming.

