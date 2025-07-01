Much Ado About Nothing: Judge Refuses to Accept Partial Verdict in Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial

Excitement erupted as the media swarmed to the federal courthouse in New York City this afternoon when it was announced that a verdict had been reached in the highly sensationalized 'Diddy' Sex Trafficking Trial.

At the end of the day, it was much ado about nothing.

After an almost two-month-long trial, the jury reached a verdict on four of the five charges against Sean 'Diddy' Combs. The jury had informed the judge that they were unable to reach a unanimous decision on the first count of racketeering conspiracy, the most serious charge. They had, however, reached a consensus on the other four charges, two counts each for sex trafficking by force and transportation for the purpose of prostitution.

The charges against Diddy surround parties hosted by the music mogul called 'Freak Offs,' where prosecutors contend that the defendant gave women drugs and then watched while the incapacitated women were forced to have sex with male prostitutes.

Diddy's defence argued that everyone who attended the parties knew what they were and took part consensually, further arguing that having regrets after the fact was not grounds for criminal charges.

The jury has reached a verdict on some of the charges in Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal sex trafficking trial. Follow live updates. https://t.co/xPSLdZbYzT — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 1, 2025

A media frenzy has surrounded the trial from the beginning. Witness after witness has provided testimony about the debauchery that took place at the infamous parties. The tales of celebrity guests, gallons of baby oil, and hidden cameras that filmed it all have kept trial watchers captivated.

If convicted on all charges, Combs could face life in prison.

🚨BREAKING: The jury in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial has delivered a partial verdict, still deadlocked on the racketeering charge.

pic.twitter.com/7yxxLQmCCE — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 1, 2025

After all the hype and breaking news, the judge decided not to accept a partial verdict, and the jury was sent home for the day and instructed to continue deliberations tomorrow.

What a travesty if the pig known as Sean Diddy Combs doesn’t get convicted.



Say a prayer for all his victims. — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) July 1, 2025

If Sean Combs isn’t found guilty, my faith in the justice system will be severely diminished. — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) July 1, 2025

Per CBS, the jury has reached a verdict on all counts against Sean Combs except RICO



And if the verdict is guilty, I hope the media will finally stop referring to gang rape as “freak offs” — Howard ✡. 🟦🇮🇱🎗🧡 (@HowardA_AtLaw) July 1, 2025

We'll have to wait at least another day to find out, and just like all the networks that prematurely broke in to cover a story that wasn't...

We now return you to your regularly scheduled programming.