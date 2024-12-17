Gavin Newsom Claims CA Was Doing DOGE LONG Before There Was a DOGE and Vivek Ramaswamy's Response Is GOLD

After all of these years, we're starting to think the amount of hair gel Gavin Newsom puts on his noggin to keep his hair from moving even a tiny bit might actually be seeping into that brain of his. Did he really think anyone would buy it when he claimed California has been 'working DOGE' since before there was a DOGE?

California has been making cuts, saving taxpayers money, and pushing government to be more efficient?

Oh what PLANET is this even close to the truth?

Watch:

🚨GAVIN NEWSOM: "We've been working before DOGE was DOGE. It's like a promo project. We're going to eliminate 62,000 positions. California is a leader in that space."



LMAO Gavin seriously tries to say California is a leader in gov efficiency. WHAT? 🤦‍♂️😂pic.twitter.com/FLdMo8NRcH — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) December 16, 2024

Bro.

Dude.

Bro again.

No.

Vivke Ramaswamy had a similar reaction:

You know the claim is bad when you only need a couple of words and a single emoji to make someone look really stupid and boy howdy, Ramaswamy definitely made Newsom look dim. Oh fine, who are we kidding, Newsom made himself look dim first, Ramaswamy just delivered the follow through.

TFW you've been mimicking Barack Obama's body language for years and now it's too late for you to learn a new language



almost feel bad for the greaseball — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) December 17, 2024

And now we can't stop seeing it ... she's right! He moves just like Barack.

HA HA HA HA HA

Gavin is confusing a rejuvenated economy from down sizing and deregulation with his massive unemployment in the private sector hidden by government paid positions and grant funded employment.

His recipe at the expense of the few tax payers in CA and the Treasury. — Rebecca Weaver (@RWeave717) December 17, 2024

He's confusing growing the government with shrinking it.

Yup.

These people often show how uneducated they really are about anything outside of their bubble. — Dark Unvarnished Truth (@DarkUnvarnished) December 17, 2024

Wow I never knew California was so well governed! 😂 — Captain Crunch (@greenrotgut) December 17, 2024

*snort*

California has over $500 billion in debt. 😂😂 — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 17, 2024

BUT DOGE!

Heh.

