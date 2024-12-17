Dana Loesch OWNS Smug Gun-Grabber Who Can't Even Name 1 Law to Stop...
Gavin Newsom Claims CA Was Doing DOGE LONG Before There Was a DOGE and Vivek Ramaswamy's Response Is GOLD

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on December 17, 2024
Meme/Twitchy

After all of these years, we're starting to think the amount of hair gel Gavin Newsom puts on his noggin to keep his hair from moving even a tiny bit might actually be seeping into that brain of his. Did he really think anyone would buy it when he claimed California has been 'working DOGE' since before there was a DOGE?

California has been making cuts, saving taxpayers money, and pushing government to be more efficient?

Oh what PLANET is this even close to the truth?

Watch:

Bro.

Dude.

Bro again.

No.

Vivke Ramaswamy had a similar reaction:

You know the claim is bad when you only need a couple of words and a single emoji to make someone look really stupid and boy howdy, Ramaswamy definitely made Newsom look dim. Oh fine, who are we kidding, Newsom made himself look dim first, Ramaswamy just delivered the follow through.

And now we can't stop seeing it ... she's right! He moves just like Barack.

HA HA HA HA HA

He's confusing growing the government with shrinking it.

Yup.

*snort*

BUT DOGE!

Heh.

===========================================================================

