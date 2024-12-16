Senate Democrats Seek to Disenfranchise Millions, Introduce Bill to Abolish Electoral Coll...
EL OH EL! Lyin' Biden Laughably Claims He Ran a 'Scandal Free' Campaign...
WHOA and 'JUST IN': Justin Trudeau Considering Resigning According to CTV News
VIP
For a Guy Who Supposedly Bailed on X, Keith Olbermann Sure Runs His...
Dem Sen. Amy Klobuchar Seems Proud of This 'Power Photo' With Face the...
OOF! Harry Sisson and His Fruity Drink Learn the Hard Way You Do...
Gender Affirming Care Getting Worldwide Examination
BREAKING: At Least Five People Shot at Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin
We Are SOOO Back! Trump Puts Reporter In His PLACE With PERFECT Comeback...
'Better Off Saying What It Is': Trump Says Biden Admin Won't Divulge What's...
Holy Full of CRAP, Batman! Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Daily Dose of DUMB About...
CNN's Jim Acosta Laments Trump Suing Media Into Settlements for 'Simply Doing Their...
Bro, NO! Jake Tapper Makes TOOL of Himself Calling MASSIVE CNN EFF-UP in...
Most CNN Thing EVER: Prisoner CNN Reporter Helped 'Free' Is Really Assad-Regime Torturer

Adam Schiff-For-Brains Sweats BULLETS Making These Claims About His Work on the J6 Committee (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:15 PM on December 16, 2024

What's that old saying about people who protest too much? Oh yeah, that's it.

Adam Schiff doth protest too much.

Almost as if he knows the party is almost over but is trying really hard to pretend he's not at all worried about what Trump will likely uncover if and when the DOJ investigates January 6th and more specifically Nancy Pelosi's handpicked committee.

Advertisement

Watch:

Democrats never thought they'd lose.

They never thought they'd get caught.

This is all so glorious.

AI gets it.

If they've done nothing wrong or illegal they shouldn't need or accept a pardon. This isn't rocket science ya' know.

According to Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Kamala Harris and even Adam Schiff ... nobody is above the law.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

This is gonna be fun.

===========================================================================

Related:

For a Guy Who Supposedly Bailed on X, Keith Olbermann Sure Runs His Mouth a Lot ... ON X

OOF! Harry Sisson and His Fruity Drink Learn the Hard Way You Do NOT Make Up Lies About Trump Supporters

We Are SOOO Back! Trump Puts Reporter In His PLACE With PERFECT Comeback to 'Unserious' Question (Watch)

Holy Full of CRAP, Batman! Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Daily Dose of DUMB About MAGA Sets Off BS Detectors

Bro, NO! Jake Tapper Makes TOOL of Himself Calling MASSIVE CNN EFF-UP in Syria 'Vital Journalism' (Watch)

===========================================================================

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF TRUMP JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WHOA and 'JUST IN': Justin Trudeau Considering Resigning According to CTV News
Sam J.
EL OH EL! Lyin' Biden Laughably Claims He Ran a 'Scandal Free' Campaign (Watch)
Amy Curtis
OOF! Harry Sisson and His Fruity Drink Learn the Hard Way You Do NOT Make Up Lies About Trump Supporters
Sam J.
We Are SOOO Back! Trump Puts Reporter In His PLACE With PERFECT Comeback to 'Unserious' Question (Watch)
Sam J.
Dem Sen. Amy Klobuchar Seems Proud of This 'Power Photo' With Face the Nation Host Margaret Brennan
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement