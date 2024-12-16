Adam Schiff-For-Brains Sweats BULLETS Making These Claims About His Work on the J6 Committee (Watch)

What's that old saying about people who protest too much? Oh yeah, that's it.

Adam Schiff doth protest too much.

Almost as if he knows the party is almost over but is trying really hard to pretend he's not at all worried about what Trump will likely uncover if and when the DOJ investigates January 6th and more specifically Nancy Pelosi's handpicked committee.

Watch:

Adam Schiff says that he’s proud of the crimes he committed on the sham J6 Committee.



Matt Gaetz confirmed that Democrats and RINOs on that committee destroyed evidence.



On day one, Trump’s DOJ needs to properly investigate and prosecute Schiff.pic.twitter.com/dU2BLtBywe — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 15, 2024

Democrats never thought they'd lose.

They never thought they'd get caught.

This is all so glorious.

AI gets it.

If a politician receives a pardon in any way or context He or She needs to be removed for violating their oath of office regardless of the pardon — Bert Ray (@BertRay12) December 15, 2024

If they've done nothing wrong or illegal they shouldn't need or accept a pardon. This isn't rocket science ya' know.

When the sham J6 committee goes to jail, it’s not retribution - it’s just following the law. And nobody’s above the law, right? — Ex-Austinite (@AustinView01) December 16, 2024

According to Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Kamala Harris and even Adam Schiff ... nobody is above the law.

This is gonna be fun.

