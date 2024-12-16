We Are SOOO Back! Trump Puts Reporter In His PLACE With PERFECT Comeback to 'Unserious' Question (Watch)

It's been a while since we've gotten to watch Donald J. Trump interacting with the press, especially as the President of the United States. And by interacting we mean decimating and making them cry.

*happy sigh*

Gotta tell you, it feels good to write about things like this.

We've also got to tell that January 20, 2025 can't get here fast enough. LET'S DO THIS!

Did this reporter seriously think Trump could or would answer a question like this?

Watch:

Trump puts a reporter in his place: "Is that a serious question??"



pic.twitter.com/yJhGBpUeQ3 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 16, 2024

To be fair, Trump was pretty well-behaved for, well, Trump. And he brought up a good point. How could he answer a question like that? WHY would he answer a question like that? And most important, is this a serious question?

Heh.

The media is just trying to trap him. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) December 16, 2024

It's what they've always done.

The boss is in. — Jess Fields (@jessalanfields) December 16, 2024

Everything the mainstream media does to go against Trump only backfires on them. It's a phenomenon. — Green Lives Matter (@Ultrafrog17) December 16, 2024

These are the same people who never once asked Joe Biden one single serious question. Unbelievable. — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) December 16, 2024

Hey now, they did ask Biden questions. They just happened to be about his favorite kind of ice cream ... ahem.

I love it when Trump bashes the press to their face — Shoot From The Right (@shootfrmdaright) December 16, 2024

Trump is a lot of things, but shy ain't one of them.

It's so great to have him back.

