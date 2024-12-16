VIP
For a Guy Who Supposedly Bailed on X, Keith Olbermann Sure Runs His...
Dem Sen. Amy Klobuchar Seems Proud of This 'Power Photo' With Face the...
OOF! Harry Sisson and His Fruity Drink Learn the Hard Way You Do...
Gender Affirming Care Getting Worldwide Examination
BREAKING: At Least Five People Shot at Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin
'Better Off Saying What It Is': Trump Says Biden Admin Won't Divulge What's...
Holy Full of CRAP, Batman! Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Daily Dose of DUMB About...
CNN's Jim Acosta Laments Trump Suing Media Into Settlements for 'Simply Doing Their...
Bro, NO! Jake Tapper Makes TOOL of Himself Calling MASSIVE CNN EFF-UP in...
Most CNN Thing EVER: Prisoner CNN Reporter Helped 'Free' Is Really Assad-Regime Torturer
'Surprise Endorsement'! Politico Warns About 'Vision' Pete Hegseth Would Bring to Defense...
J.K. Rowling Gives Social Media a 'Smile Break' With Her Pet Pictures Request
VIP
SCIENCE! Just for Fun Here Are 5 of My Favorite Climate Change Doomsday...
Sheldon Whitehouse DRAGGED for Unhinged, Paranoid AF Thread About 'Far Right' Declaring Wa...

We Are SOOO Back! Trump Puts Reporter In His PLACE With PERFECT Comeback to 'Unserious' Question (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:00 PM on December 16, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It's been a while since we've gotten to watch Donald J. Trump interacting with the press, especially as the President of the United States. And by interacting we mean decimating and making them cry.

Advertisement

*happy sigh*

Gotta tell you, it feels good to write about things like this.

We've also got to tell that January 20, 2025 can't get here fast enough. LET'S DO THIS!

Did this reporter seriously think Trump could or would answer a question like this?

Watch:

To be fair, Trump was pretty well-behaved for, well, Trump. And he brought up a good point. How could he answer a question like that? WHY would he answer a question like that? And most important, is this a serious question?

Heh.

It's what they've always done.

Hey now, they did ask Biden questions. They just happened to be about his favorite kind of ice cream ... ahem.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Trump is a lot of things, but shy ain't one of them.

It's so great to have him back.

===========================================================================

Related:

Holy Full of CRAP, Batman! Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Daily Dose of DUMB About MAGA Sets Off BS Detectors

Bro, NO! Jake Tapper Makes TOOL of Himself Calling MASSIVE CNN EFF-UP in Syria 'Vital Journalism' (Watch)

White's Only Club Member Sheldon Whitehouse REKT for Claiming Far Right Declared WAR on America (Thread)

Sheldon Whitehouse DRAGGED for Unhinged, Paranoid AF Thread About 'Far Right' Declaring War on America

Just WOW: Chris Murphy Justifies Political Violence (Murder?!) and Scott Jennings Ain't Havin' ANY of It

===========================================================================

Tags: IRAQ MEDIA PRESS TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
OOF! Harry Sisson and His Fruity Drink Learn the Hard Way You Do NOT Make Up Lies About Trump Supporters
Sam J.
Dem Sen. Amy Klobuchar Seems Proud of This 'Power Photo' With Face the Nation Host Margaret Brennan
Doug P.
Holy Full of CRAP, Batman! Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Daily Dose of DUMB About MAGA Sets Off BS Detectors
Sam J.
BREAKING: At Least Five People Shot at Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin
Amy Curtis
Bro, NO! Jake Tapper Makes TOOL of Himself Calling MASSIVE CNN EFF-UP in Syria 'Vital Journalism' (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement