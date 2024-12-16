Holy Full of CRAP, Batman! Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Daily Dose of DUMB About...
LOL! Now, THIS Is Embarrassing: WATCH Jake Tapper PRAISE CNN Reporter Who Aided Assad War Criminal Escape

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on December 16, 2024
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

As Twitchy readers know, CNN helped free an actual war criminal and were too damn stupid to know it. They were so proud of the work CNN's Clarissa Ward did in Damascus that even Jake Tapper himself PRAISED her vital, vital journalism.

This is so great.

Unless, of course, you're Jake Tapper.

Watch:

Ha. 

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh man.

Wonder if he's searching for his name in relation to the now-debunked and embarrassing 'vital' news story. We get it, they are desperate to prove they're needed and relevant as Elon Musk's X makes them more and more irrelevant but still.

This is just sloppy.

AND GLORIOUSLY EMBARRASSING.

Exactly.

Ultimately, our pals in the lame-stream media have done this to themselves. One can only overplay one's hand for so long before getting called out ... 

Vital. He called it VITAL. 

Too damn good.

So really, he fits right in.

