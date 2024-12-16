LOL! Now, THIS Is Embarrassing: WATCH Jake Tapper PRAISE CNN Reporter Who Aided Assad War Criminal Escape

As Twitchy readers know, CNN helped free an actual war criminal and were too damn stupid to know it. They were so proud of the work CNN's Clarissa Ward did in Damascus that even Jake Tapper himself PRAISED her vital, vital journalism.

Advertisement

This is so great.

Unless, of course, you're Jake Tapper.

Watch:

Jake Tapper praised the fake CNN video where a CNN reporter aided a war criminal on camera



“Another just absolutely remarkable report. CNN's Clarissa Ward in Damascus doing vital, vital journalism” pic.twitter.com/QpQVH0V568 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2024

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh man.

“The most trusted name in news” will be sold for scrap if they could actually find a buyer — Global Index (@TheGlobal_Index) December 16, 2024

Wonder if he's searching for his name in relation to the now-debunked and embarrassing 'vital' news story. We get it, they are desperate to prove they're needed and relevant as Elon Musk's X makes them more and more irrelevant but still.

This is just sloppy.

AND GLORIOUSLY EMBARRASSING.

Exactly.

Absolutely incredible.



The mother of all “wait for it” moments. pic.twitter.com/4vpztcN6GG — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 16, 2024

Ultimately, our pals in the lame-stream media have done this to themselves. One can only overplay one's hand for so long before getting called out ...

"Vital, vital journalism" = the fakest thing you've ever seen — Scott Towers (@ScottTowers3) December 16, 2024

Vital. He called it VITAL.

Too damn good.

This guy is an embarrassment, like all of CNN. — Middle Eastern Christian✝️ (@MiddleEastMan31) December 16, 2024

So really, he fits right in.

===========================================================================

Related:

Sheldon Whitehouse DRAGGED for Unhinged, Paranoid AF Thread About 'Far Right' Declaring War on America

Just WOW: Chris Murphy Justifies Political Violence (Murder?!) and Scott Jennings Ain't Havin' ANY of It

JoJoFromJerz's Unoriginal Video About Spending Christmas With Her Trump-Supporting Family INSPIRED Me

Stephanie Ruhle Takes STUPID to New Level Claiming JD Vance Celebrated Violence with Daniel Penny Invite

HA! Chris Rock's SNL Monologue BRUTALLY Honest About Biden and Democrats and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch)

===========================================================================