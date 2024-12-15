VIP
JoJoFromJerz's Unoriginal Video About Spending Christmas With Her Trump-Supporting Family...
HA! Chris Rock's SNL Monologue BRUTALLY Honest About Biden and Democrats and Lefties...
BASED! Kellyanne Conway Is Straight-FIRE Explaining Why Women Did NOT Turn out for...
Sore LOSER George Stephanopoulos Takes His Little Ball and Goes Home (Leaves X)...
Mike Lee DECIMATES Liz Cheney With 1 of Her Own Posts After BOMBSHELL...
ABC News Employees Angry Trump Got $15 Million Payout but They Got Layoffs...
Blistering Biden: President Joe’s Fast and Furious Last Days in the Oval Office
Politico Projection: ‘News’ Outlet Dragged for Labeling Breitbart Irrelevant
Gov. Kathy Hochul Calls on Congress to Deal With Those 'Mystery Drones'
How Tweet It Is! Trump of Old Returns with ‘Mean’ Online McDrone Roast...
VIP
The Left Forgets 'If It Saves Just One Life' Applies to Illegal Immigration,...
It's Math: If You Deport All the Migrants the Crime Rate Will Increase
Upload of Qrap: Kamala Harris, JD Vance and the Emerging TikTok ‘Qamala’ Cult
SERIOUSLY?! Biden Grants Clemency to Doc Who Defrauded Medicare by Withholding Chemo From...

WATCH Stephanie Ruhle's FACE as Even the Members of Her Obnoxious Panel Don't Buy JD Vance/Penny Claim

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on December 15, 2024
Twitchy/UHF Meme

JD Vance invited Daniel Penny to the Army/Navy game.

Penny was found innocent.

Penny likely saved lives.

His being invited to the game by our vice president elect shouldn't be a big deal ... 

Advertisement

But our idiot legacy media can always find a way to make something out of nothing, especially if that means they can accuse Republicans of doing something horrible. She really thought comparing Vance inviting Penny to the game to the Luigi Mangione fan clue was a smart take.

Nobody ever accused her of being the brightest crayon in the box.

Watch:

Post continues:

People are celebrating for Daniel Penny because he didn’t deserve to go to prison for saving people’s lives, not because someone died.

This is truly pathetic, even for the propaganda press.

Recommended

HA! Chris Rock's SNL Monologue BRUTALLY Honest About Biden and Democrats and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

That it is.

In one situation an innocent man was murdered in broad daylight.

In the other situation a crazy person was detained because he was a threat to a bunch of people on a subway.

There is nothing to compare here, and Ruhle should know better.

This one did not float, like at all.

Fair.

And they wonder why they're being less and less relevant.

Advertisement

===========================================================================

Related:

HA! Chris Rock's SNL Monologue BRUTALLY Honest About Biden and Democrats and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch)

BASED! Kellyanne Conway Is Straight-FIRE Explaining Why Women Did NOT Turn out for Kamala Harris

Sore LOSER George Stephanopoulos Takes His Little Ball and Goes Home (Leaves X) and the Replies are GOLD

Mike Lee DECIMATES Liz Cheney With 1 of Her Own Posts After BOMBSHELL J6/FBI IG Report Drops and DAMN

No WONDER Wray Resigned! FBI's J6 Connection Even MORE Damning Reading THIS Little Nugget in IG Report

===========================================================================

Tags: TRUMP STEPHANIE RUHLE JD VANCE DANIEL PENNY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HA! Chris Rock's SNL Monologue BRUTALLY Honest About Biden and Democrats and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch)
Sam J.
Mike Lee DECIMATES Liz Cheney With 1 of Her Own Posts After BOMBSHELL J6/FBI IG Report Drops and DAMN
Sam J.
BASED! Kellyanne Conway Is Straight-FIRE Explaining Why Women Did NOT Turn out for Kamala Harris
Sam J.
Sore LOSER George Stephanopoulos Takes His Little Ball and Goes Home (Leaves X) and the Replies are GOLD
Sam J.
ABC News Employees Angry Trump Got $15 Million Payout but They Got Layoffs and Budget Cuts
Warren Squire
No WONDER Wray Resigned! FBI's J6 Connection Even MORE Damning Reading THIS Little Nugget in IG Report
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HA! Chris Rock's SNL Monologue BRUTALLY Honest About Biden and Democrats and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement