WATCH Stephanie Ruhle's FACE as Even the Members of Her Obnoxious Panel Don't Buy JD Vance/Penny Claim

JD Vance invited Daniel Penny to the Army/Navy game.

Penny was found innocent.

Penny likely saved lives.

His being invited to the game by our vice president elect shouldn't be a big deal ...

Daniel’s a good guy, and New York’s mob district attorney tried to ruin his life for having a backbone.



I’m grateful he accepted my invitation and hope he’s able to have fun and appreciate how much his fellow citizens admire his courage. https://t.co/b4bY0G0EM3 — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 13, 2024

But our idiot legacy media can always find a way to make something out of nothing, especially if that means they can accuse Republicans of doing something horrible. She really thought comparing Vance inviting Penny to the game to the Luigi Mangione fan clue was a smart take.

Nobody ever accused her of being the brightest crayon in the box.

Watch:

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle equates JD Vance inviting Daniel Penny to the Army/Navy game with people celebrating Luigi Mangione:



“In both situations, there's a person dead. Groups of the American people are celebrating violence."



People are celebrating for Daniel Penny because he… pic.twitter.com/kzrC5QMSnb — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 15, 2024

Post continues:

People are celebrating for Daniel Penny because he didn’t deserve to go to prison for saving people’s lives, not because someone died. This is truly pathetic, even for the propaganda press.

That it is.

She’s an idiot!



Unfortunately, she’s an idiot with a huge microphone and millions of people will see this. Some of those people will believe what she is saying.



We do have free speech, but there doesn’t mean it isn’t dangerous.



Which is the likelier outcome of both of these… — WayneMustang (@BourbonWayne) December 15, 2024

In one situation an innocent man was murdered in broad daylight.

In the other situation a crazy person was detained because he was a threat to a bunch of people on a subway.

There is nothing to compare here, and Ruhle should know better.

She’s a regime propagandist. They have her float their crazy ass stories to see if people will bite. — GuessWho (@AmicaIncongnita) December 15, 2024

This one did not float, like at all.

Well, she’s stupid so there’s that! — DeWink (@DWink99) December 15, 2024

Fair.

I missed the part where one intentionally murdered someone, and the other was defending people without the intent to harm the person. — Michael Sanford (@mike_sanford) December 15, 2024

And they wonder why they're being less and less relevant.

