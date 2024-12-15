BASED! Kellyanne Conway Is Straight-FIRE Explaining Why Women Did NOT Turn out for...
Sore LOSER George Stephanopoulos Takes His Little Ball and Goes Home (Leaves X) and the Replies are GOLD

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on December 15, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Awww, would you look at that? George Stephanopoulos has officially left X.

Poor lil guy. 

Advertisement

Now, we are hearing that George bailed in November so while we can't tie his exit directly to the ABC judgement, the timing is just too perfect. Not to mention that when he left he may have known this was coming down the pipeline.

Either way, the comments are gold, Jerry.

GOLD.

Nope. Nada.

Buh-bye Georgie.

The hits just keep on comin'.

Bluesky.

Where leftists and liberals go to be mocked less.

Oof. That one has to sting.

We'd definitely watch it.

Fascinating. Now that our pals on the Left have to face people they might disagree with they're leaving. Almost as if they were thin-skinned losers the entire time. Note, Mia Farrow blocked this editor years ago.

Sam J.
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

===========================================================================

