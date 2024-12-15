Sore LOSER George Stephanopoulos Takes His Little Ball and Goes Home (Leaves X) and the Replies are GOLD

Awww, would you look at that? George Stephanopoulos has officially left X.

Poor lil guy.

Now, we are hearing that George bailed in November so while we can't tie his exit directly to the ABC judgement, the timing is just too perfect. Not to mention that when he left he may have known this was coming down the pipeline.

Either way, the comments are gold, Jerry.

GOLD.

And nothing of value was lost pic.twitter.com/9tiYpXmMcS — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 15, 2024

Nope. Nada.

Buh-bye Georgie.

So George Stephanopoulos and ABC apologize to Trump, are forced to pay $15 million to settle defamation suit, and then he leaves X? what a great day to be alive. — Middle Eastern Christian✝️ (@MiddleEastMan31) December 15, 2024

The hits just keep on comin'.

He's over to BS with all the loons 🥰 — Andrew (@WestSonRises) December 15, 2024

Bluesky.

Where leftists and liberals go to be mocked less.

The little guy is on the run. — 1sttimeCaller (@1sttimeer) December 15, 2024

Oof. That one has to sting.

You know Trump put the public apology into the settlement and wouldn't budge from it



They should make Stephanopoulos do his apology on The View — Ankush sharma (@Aku_700) December 15, 2024

We'd definitely watch it.

Fascinating. Now that our pals on the Left have to face people they might disagree with they're leaving. Almost as if they were thin-skinned losers the entire time. Note, Mia Farrow blocked this editor years ago.

Mainstream media is dead. pic.twitter.com/0cS7V5gG8G — Probably a Bot (@ProbablyABot00) December 15, 2024

Gonna have to add him. pic.twitter.com/aGmyl7p6iA — It’s PerspeXtive (@itsPerspeXtive) December 15, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

