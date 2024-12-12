SHAME: Sam Stein Absolutely Fact-REKT for Pushing Fake News About Trump NOT Bringing Grocery Prices Down

Sam Stein couldn't WAIT to post on X about Trump admitting he can't bring grocery prices down.

Except that's not what Trump said ... we get the feeling we'll be saying that a lot over the next four years.

Stein had to know there was more to the quote in TIME magazine, that Trump did indeed say he believed the prices would come down but he knew the nitwits and overly emotional dipsticks who follow him would take what he said at face value and run with it. And they wonder why cheer their industry's demise.

Trump tells Time he's not sure he can get the price of groceries down:



"It's hard to bring things down once they're up. You know, it's very hard." — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 12, 2024

TFG.

Here's the part Stein deliberately left out:

Viral tweet. Millions of views. Just one problem: That's not what Trump said.



Trump said he thinks prices will go down by fixing supply chains and energy supply.



Just print the full quote. It's not hard. https://t.co/KsRiftw3UJ pic.twitter.com/swaRVLivnj — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) December 12, 2024

It's hard if you're entire purpose is to hurt one political party and half the country.

Nice try. Here’s the full quote. You are so pathetic. pic.twitter.com/mWP9PYRRHK — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) December 12, 2024

Pathetic.

Desperate.

Deceptive.

Divisive.

Useless.

We could go on and on. After all, we do have access to a thesaurus ya' know!

This may be the best Stein can do. After all, he's part of a dying industry ... and the more they spiral they more desperate for relevance they're going to be.

Fake news can only be fake for so long before even the people who want to believe them start tuning them out.

Seems Stein has not figured this out just yet.

