COPE and SEETHE: Antifascist Podcaster Is SO MAD About Pete Hegseth He Wants to Break Things

It's going to be glorious to watch the Left lose their minds as Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees are confirmed. There's not much they can do to stop it, and we're fine with that.

So we'll let them wail and gnash their teeth, because it makes for great Twitchy content.

Like Jim, here:

Pete Hegseth is a symptom of American degeneracy, a drunk neo-Nazi misogynist who failed into a backup couch job on Fox News.



Just the idea that this s**thead will be leading our military makes me want to break things. pic.twitter.com/jfiy0aDHxb — Jim Stewartson, Antifascist 🇺🇸🇺🇦🏴‍☠️ (@jimstewartson) January 14, 2025

He's an antifascist, and they have a penchant for breaking things.

He also sounds mad. Good. Stay mad.

That's a bit rough dude. Mr. Hegseth, 44, was a combat infantry officer in Iraq and Afghanistan who did multiple tours in combat zones for our country. What was your military service? He has an undergraduate degree from Princeton and a master’s degree from Harvard. — Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) January 14, 2025

Hegseth is qualified.

Which they hate.

Honest to goodness, this writer had no idea that was Lloyd Austin.

Go sell your bulls**t on PedoSky, Bob. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 15, 2025

It doesn't work around here.

So Jimmy Carter is a Nazi too? The f**k? 😂 pic.twitter.com/Wnpc1Ry4xF — Maury Madeiros 🇺🇸 (@MMadeiros88) January 14, 2025

It's hilarious how this argument falls apart under the most basic scrutiny.

This is just a guess on my part, but I suspect that Pete is more accomplished and far better educated than you are. But again, that's just my guess. I could be wrong, but I doubt it. — MIKE LEACH (@michaelaleach) January 14, 2025

You're not wrong.

We know you degenerates want to break things, but Republicans have most of the guns, military, and police, believe in the rule of law, and self defense, so you're about to find out pic.twitter.com/bG4vmBNHFA — Kim Jong-un (parody) (@KimJong03) January 15, 2025

YUP.

It’s cool that the National Cathedral copied his tattoo https://t.co/H8YWFna2Fh pic.twitter.com/PSFv3n8PIh — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 15, 2025

So cool.

Jim, you’re not physically capable of breaking anything stronger than the seal on your soy milk. https://t.co/OFBF6KCxCn — Ben McMillan (@benmccomposer) January 15, 2025

Ouch.

FOUR YEARS of these peoples' brains melting down...LOL https://t.co/GmocZK7lEh — Carl Seacat (@SeacatGardens) January 14, 2025

We're going to run out of popcorn.

One s**t take after another from this guy. https://t.co/sPrkixtXO1 — jd (@noble_elite4) January 15, 2025

He's on a roll.