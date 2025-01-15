Adam Schiff Begs Pam Bondi to Stop Trump Making Fun of His ‘Watermelon...
COPE and SEETHE: Antifascist Podcaster Is SO MAD About Pete Hegseth He Wants to Break Things

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on January 15, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It's going to be glorious to watch the Left lose their minds as Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees are confirmed. There's not much they can do to stop it, and we're fine with that.

So we'll let them wail and gnash their teeth, because it makes for great Twitchy content.

Like Jim, here:

He's an antifascist, and they have a penchant for breaking things.

He also sounds mad. Good. Stay mad.

Hegseth is qualified.

Which they hate.

Honest to goodness, this writer had no idea that was Lloyd Austin.

It doesn't work around here.

It's hilarious how this argument falls apart under the most basic scrutiny.

You're not wrong.

YUP.

So cool.

Ouch.

We're going to run out of popcorn.

He's on a roll.

