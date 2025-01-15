Adam Schiff Begs Pam Bondi to Stop Trump Making Fun of His ‘Watermelon Head’ in Hilarious Parody Video

COPE and SEETHE: Antifascist Podcaster Is SO MAD About Pete Hegseth He Wants...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  7:45 PM on January 15, 2025

Note: The following story contains satire.

U.S. Attorney General nominee, Pam Bondi, more than held her own at her Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday. Democrats were their normal unhinged selves, grandstanding and trying to get their ‘gotcha’ moments. Bondi bodyslammed Senator Adam Schiff at one point, bringing up his censure when he was in the House of Representatives. But, there was another exchange you might have missed.

This really happened! (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Absolutely hilarious!

The best way to deal with Adam Schiff (besides imprisonment) is with humor. California voters are forcing him on us again.

Yep, he’s a Senator now which means we have at least six years of this fool.

Commenters love that he got throughly roasted in the video.

Of course, meme-makers and jokesters also weighed-in!

Not going to lie - he has an abnormally large head resting on a very thin neck. Again, at least six long years of Adam Schiff. California hates us. No watermelons were harmed in the production of this story.

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF ATTORNEY GENERAL CONFIRMATION HEARING FUNNY PARODY SENATE DEMOCRATS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

