Adam Schiff Begs Pam Bondi to Stop Trump Making Fun of His ‘Watermelon Head’ in Hilarious Parody Video

Note: The following story contains satire.

U.S. Attorney General nominee, Pam Bondi, more than held her own at her Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday. Democrats were their normal unhinged selves, grandstanding and trying to get their ‘gotcha’ moments. Bondi bodyslammed Senator Adam Schiff at one point, bringing up his censure when he was in the House of Representatives. But, there was another exchange you might have missed.

Advertisement

This really happened! (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Absolutely hilarious!

The best way to deal with Adam Schiff (besides imprisonment) is with humor. California voters are forcing him on us again.

I can’t believe this guy has the position to question anyone.. He’s the biggest traitor on the planet. — Jeffrey alana (@JeffreyAla76521) January 15, 2025

How Schiff was elected is a testament of why Los Angeles is burning. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) January 15, 2025

😂🤣😂

I cannot believe we gotta put with his crap again.🤨 — Rayme Treudeau© (@Rayme_Treudeau) January 15, 2025

Yep, he’s a Senator now which means we have at least six years of this fool.

Commenters love that he got throughly roasted in the video.

I thought you were gonna leave out pencil neck but you snuck it in right at the end of the video!! 😂 🤣 — The Hegemony™ (@OneHegemony) January 15, 2025

OK now that was hilarious.. — Martin Morales (@sabaru350) January 15, 2025

Actual footage. I was watching it live! 🤣🤣 — SK (@SteCK1878) January 15, 2025

Is it just me or does he annoy everyone? — Willie469 (@hardonewillie) January 15, 2025

"I mean Dammnnnnn how do you hold that thing straight"

🤣🤣🤣........😂😂😂🤣! — Bob Andrew III (@TreborAndrew) January 15, 2025

I never laughed so damn hard!! This is great!! — pissedpatriotgirl (@Scarlett_1776) January 15, 2025

Of course, meme-makers and jokesters also weighed-in!

A watermelon head held up by a PENCIL neck too pic.twitter.com/PwzdsXqJpu — NikkiPreston (@NikkiPreston107) January 15, 2025

And, of course… Looking around, checking my backside, making sure no one’s looking or overhearing. What I’m about to say in response… My responses, obvious, right? pic.twitter.com/GRnJUNJN3j — 🇺🇸gish52🇺🇸 (@ultragish52) January 15, 2025

Not going to lie - he has an abnormally large head resting on a very thin neck. Again, at least six long years of Adam Schiff. California hates us. No watermelons were harmed in the production of this story.