State Senator: If There Are Freeloaders in the US, It's the Top 1 Percent, Not Illegals

Here's a hot take coming in from Wisconsin State Senator Chris Larson. We've heard the argument made before that illegal immigrants pay taxes — sales taxes — but Larson claims illegals pay nearly $100 billion in taxes every year. In fact, they pay a higher effective state and local tax rate than the top 1 percent of earners … so if there are freeloaders in the U.S., they're not illegal immigrants.

Undocumented immigrants pay $96.7 billion per year in federal, state, and local taxes each year. In Wisconsin, and 40 other states, they actually pay a higher effective state and local tax rate than the top 1%.



If there are freeloaders in the U.S., immigrants are not them. — Senator Chris Larson (@SenChrisLarson) January 14, 2025

How can anyone who files federal and state tax returns be “undocumented”? — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) January 15, 2025

The senator and many like him are playing a semantics game. He didn’t mention “income tax” which the vast majority of illegal immigrants are not paying because unless they steal a SSN they’re not paying it. He is referring to sales tax, property tax, and county tax. He’s FOS — Carson F. Heiney (@drdiesel_) January 15, 2025

They’re using stolen SSN’s, which makes them identity thieves in addition to illegal aliens. — Tom Moy (@TomMoy8) January 15, 2025

They commit identity theft by using other people's Social Security numbers — Subedei (@Subedei_Eternal) January 15, 2025

How? Do they have social security numbers? Have they been legally hired ? And please clarify how they pay a higher tax rate? — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) January 15, 2025

If they are truly "undocumented", how can you say with any degree of certainty how much they pay in taxes?



You can't, because this is a lie.



One thing that is measurable and certain in America right now is how much crime illegal aliens are responsible for doing.… — American Warrior for Christ (@johnrackham82) January 15, 2025

The absolute least scientific conjecture I have seen today.



There is no receipts as they say here. You completely manufactured this as illegals file no returns. — Minister of Truthishness (@chimchim1959) January 15, 2025

They broke the law coming into this country, and make a mockery of the immigration process that legal immigrants like me went through.



You should resign. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) January 15, 2025

And we pay an estimated $431B to support them. What a deal! Also look at the money they send back to their home countries. You know the one they fled from and said the magic word “aslyum”. — CaliPatriotGal (@Justwanttruth1) January 15, 2025

How?



How much do they pay into social security, unemployment, Medicare, federal, state, and local taxes without a social security number or tax ID or registered address or working under the table?



Undocumented means without documentation, doesn’t it? — Mayor Jondavid “JD” Longo (@JondavidRLongo) January 15, 2025

This might be the worst tweet I've ever seen. — The Long Ranger (@ngprecision) January 15, 2025

A tax ID and tax filing would, indeed, be documentation. If they are undocumented, that means they don't have a tax ID and don't file taxes.



Now, provide receipts of your claim. — React Survival Adventure & Field Equipment (@ReactSafe) January 15, 2025

Got receipts?



Independently audited receipts or we are free to assume that you are a lying grandstander.



While we are here, what are illegals costing per head? — M Davis (@toots_yo) January 15, 2025

And taxpayers have spent $450+ billion annually since Biden took office for services provided to a record number of illegal aliens under the Biden administration!



So there’s that. — Nicholas Giordano (@PasReport) January 15, 2025

So you have there addresses? This will help with the deportation scheduling. — Reepicheep’s New Tail (@Apeman747) January 15, 2025

Besides these just being estimates, illegals consume far more than they contribute — Winston (@Mike_D70) January 15, 2025

This reminds us of how New York City Mayor Eric Adams said giving out prepaid debit cards to illegals being put up in hotels on the taxpayer dollar would stimulate the economy by spending them at local bodegas.

***