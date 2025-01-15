State Senator: If There Are Freeloaders in the US, It's the Top 1 Percent, Not Illegals

Dana Perino Buries Biden's 'Farewell Speech' in the Graveyard of Hypocrisy and Gaslighting
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on January 15, 2025
Fox News

Here's a hot take coming in from Wisconsin State Senator Chris Larson. We've heard the argument made before that illegal immigrants pay taxes — sales taxes — but Larson claims illegals pay nearly $100 billion in taxes every year. In fact, they pay a higher effective state and local tax rate than the top 1 percent of earners … so if there are freeloaders in the U.S., they're not illegal immigrants.

This reminds us of how New York City Mayor Eric Adams said giving out prepaid debit cards to illegals being put up in hotels on the taxpayer dollar would stimulate the economy by spending them at local bodegas.

