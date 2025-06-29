So Haiti ISN'T Great? Liz Warren Says Sending Haitian Migrants Back Home Puts...
Hazzardous Stunt: General Lee Replica Soars Over City Fountain in Wild Video (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:30 PM on June 29, 2025
AP Photo/Dale Davis, File

It was a wild scene in Somerset, Kentucky (not Georgia) on Saturday. Crowds gathered on the ground and on top of buildings to see if a replica General Lee car (of The Dukes of Hazzard TV show fame) could clear a fountain in the center of the city.

Let’s see if the driver can do it. (WATCH)

That almost happened. Maybe a landing ramp on the other side should have been used.

Check out the cameraman dodging the Dixie Charger. (WATCH)

He’s okay.

Many commenters were wondering if Daisy Duke was at the event.

Those infamous shorts were a dead giveaway.

Others missed the General Lee’s signature horn, but apparently it was sounded.

Speaking of The Dukes of Hazzard intro, here’s our favorite parody. (WATCH)

From the looks of it, that’s going to be a lot of expensive 'buffing.'

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT KENTUCKY MUSIC SPORTS

