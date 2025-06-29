Hazzardous Stunt: General Lee Replica Soars Over City Fountain in Wild Video (WATCH)

It was a wild scene in Somerset, Kentucky (not Georgia) on Saturday. Crowds gathered on the ground and on top of buildings to see if a replica General Lee car (of The Dukes of Hazzard TV show fame) could clear a fountain in the center of the city.

Let’s see if the driver can do it. (WATCH)

The General Lee jumped the fountain today in Somerset pic.twitter.com/a0c433I15U — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) June 29, 2025

Could have run over people with that stunt. Amazing. — Dubious Facts (@dubiousfacts) June 29, 2025

That almost happened. Maybe a landing ramp on the other side should have been used.

Check out the cameraman dodging the Dixie Charger. (WATCH)

Who is this dude running to that car 🚗 💀 😳 pic.twitter.com/TGI4Y7Ff5l — Mr Commonsense (@fopminui) June 29, 2025

I've never seen someone run so fast in jorts in my life — Jesse in Erie (@jgraffius) June 29, 2025

camera guy barely got outta the way — FightOracle ™🇺🇸 (@fightoracle) June 29, 2025

someone almost died too pic.twitter.com/BoFib0co2P — basedbidets (@basedbidets) June 29, 2025

He’s okay.

Many commenters were wondering if Daisy Duke was at the event.

But where’s daisy? — N408TBE55 (@RolexGmtN408T) June 29, 2025

On the shoulders of her friend around 8sec — lexduo (@jasonsc12724712) June 29, 2025

Good catch — N408TBE55 (@RolexGmtN408T) June 29, 2025

Those infamous shorts were a dead giveaway.

Others missed the General Lee’s signature horn, but apparently it was sounded.

No dixie horn in the middle of the jump, that was a failure! — 🇺🇸 Rick 🇺🇸 (@SniperGhostM24) June 29, 2025

There was a dixie horn. Some videos you can't hear it but I saw one from the citizens bank corner, and I barely heard it. — Dennis Turner (@dwturner33) June 29, 2025

That and the Wayland Jennings intro song.,,. 'Just a good 'oL boys; never meaning no harm.,.." — RMS FreightTrain (@RFreighttr54826) June 29, 2025

Classic!

Speaking of The Dukes of Hazzard intro, here’s our favorite parody. (WATCH)

Nice. Still my favorite though..pic.twitter.com/3cAULc7jDC — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) June 29, 2025

Hillary Clinton as Boss Hogg...lol — Mrs.MichelleN1992 (@MichelleSpike) June 29, 2025

Just some good old boys, never making no harm — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) June 29, 2025

Yet another Charger destroyed though — A Red Dog Named Blue (@red_dog_blue) June 29, 2025

That should buff right out. — Brian Knotts (@brianknotts) June 29, 2025

From the looks of it, that’s going to be a lot of expensive 'buffing.'