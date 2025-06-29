Hazzardous Stunt: General Lee Replica Soars Over City Fountain in Wild Video (WATCH)

It was a wild scene in Somerset, Kentucky (not Georgia) on Saturday. Crowds gathered on the ground and on top of buildings to see if a replica General Lee car (of The Dukes of Hazzard TV show fame) could clear a fountain in the center of the city.
Let’s see if the driver can do it. (WATCH)
The General Lee jumped the fountain today in Somerset pic.twitter.com/a0c433I15U— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) June 29, 2025
Could have run over people with that stunt. Amazing.— Dubious Facts (@dubiousfacts) June 29, 2025
That almost happened. Maybe a landing ramp on the other side should have been used.
Check out the cameraman dodging the Dixie Charger. (WATCH)
Who is this dude running to that car 🚗 💀 😳 pic.twitter.com/TGI4Y7Ff5l— Mr Commonsense (@fopminui) June 29, 2025
I've never seen someone run so fast in jorts in my life— Jesse in Erie (@jgraffius) June 29, 2025
camera guy barely got outta the way— FightOracle ™🇺🇸 (@fightoracle) June 29, 2025
someone almost died too pic.twitter.com/BoFib0co2P— basedbidets (@basedbidets) June 29, 2025
He’s okay.
Many commenters were wondering if Daisy Duke was at the event.
But where’s daisy?— N408TBE55 (@RolexGmtN408T) June 29, 2025
On the shoulders of her friend around 8sec— lexduo (@jasonsc12724712) June 29, 2025
Oh my lord!! pic.twitter.com/QtFyN6JY0o— GringoAmigo🥑🍊 (@HappyTalk86) June 29, 2025
Good catch— N408TBE55 (@RolexGmtN408T) June 29, 2025
Those infamous shorts were a dead giveaway.
Others missed the General Lee’s signature horn, but apparently it was sounded.
No dixie horn in the middle of the jump, that was a failure!— 🇺🇸 Rick 🇺🇸 (@SniperGhostM24) June 29, 2025
Recommended
There was a dixie horn. Some videos you can't hear it but I saw one from the citizens bank corner, and I barely heard it.— Dennis Turner (@dwturner33) June 29, 2025
That and the Wayland Jennings intro song.,,. 'Just a good 'oL boys; never meaning no harm.,.."— RMS FreightTrain (@RFreighttr54826) June 29, 2025
Classic!
Speaking of The Dukes of Hazzard intro, here’s our favorite parody. (WATCH)
Nice. Still my favorite though..pic.twitter.com/3cAULc7jDC— Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) June 29, 2025
Hillary Clinton as Boss Hogg...lol— Mrs.MichelleN1992 (@MichelleSpike) June 29, 2025
Just some good old boys, never making no harm— Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) June 29, 2025
Yet another Charger destroyed though— A Red Dog Named Blue (@red_dog_blue) June 29, 2025
That should buff right out.— Brian Knotts (@brianknotts) June 29, 2025
From the looks of it, that’s going to be a lot of expensive 'buffing.'
Join the conversation as a VIP Member