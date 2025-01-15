Dana Perino Buries Biden's 'Farewell Speech' in the Graveyard of Hypocrisy and Gaslighting
Adam Kinzinger Says if Trump 'Abandons' Ukraine it Will Be Worse Than Afghanistan

Amy
Amy  |  11:00 PM on January 15, 2025
Perpetual whiner and professional TDS sufferer Adam Kinzinger took to X to give a warning about what would happen if incoming President Trump 'abandons' Ukraine:

Leaving aside that the two situations aren't even remotely comparable, what exactly is it that Kinzinger thinks he's accomplishing with this post? The American people are sick and tired of watching millions of dollars being funneled to Ukraine while our own citizens are STILL suffering without government help.

In typical cowardly fashion, he limited replies to his post, so off to the QTs it is:

A very, very valid point.

Yep. Maybe try reading the room, Adam.

Tags: ADAM KINZINGER AFGHANISTAN TRUMP UKRAINE TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME

