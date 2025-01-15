Adam Kinzinger Says if Trump 'Abandons' Ukraine it Will Be Worse Than Afghanistan

Perpetual whiner and professional TDS sufferer Adam Kinzinger took to X to give a warning about what would happen if incoming President Trump 'abandons' Ukraine:

Fair warning: if Trump abandons #Ukraine, it will make the abandonment of Afghanistan look like child’s play, and Trump will be the shame of our nation. #NAFO — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) January 15, 2025

Leaving aside that the two situations aren't even remotely comparable, what exactly is it that Kinzinger thinks he's accomplishing with this post? The American people are sick and tired of watching millions of dollars being funneled to Ukraine while our own citizens are STILL suffering without government help.

In typical cowardly fashion, he limited replies to his post, so off to the QTs it is:

What's really funny is that @AdamKinzinger is not only spreading MORE lies, but he turned off comments because he can't deal with being ratioed on a constant basis.



Adam, we all know Ukraine's a money laundering operation and YOU benefited from it. https://t.co/jhlXavxXec — schae1134 (@schae1134) January 16, 2025

Comrade Kinzinger is worried about his checks from Zelensky. https://t.co/3vZciWFQeI — Tim Westcott (@tdw1116) January 16, 2025

American’s won’t die so no it won’t be worse! 🤡 https://t.co/hrEgihtIq8 — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) January 15, 2025

A very, very valid point.

We’ve given more money to the Ukraine than any other country on the face of this earth at the cost of taxpayers lives.



Just SHUT THE F UP!



Americans do not OWE ANYONE ANYTHING YOU BLITHERING IDIOT. https://t.co/Zf2EKsT4vT — Suzie-Q Cthulu Kitty (@sioxielegend) January 16, 2025

Yep. Maybe try reading the room, Adam.