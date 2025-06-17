'Stai Zitto, Perdente!' Giorgia Meloni Wins Eye Roll of the Century While Talking to Macron at G7

The Atlantic Reports That the Democrats Have a 'Man Problem'
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:30 PM on June 17, 2025
Twitter

As most of America knows, President Trump left the G7 Summit in Canada early yesterday to make a beeline for the White House Situation Room as Israel continued to flatten the Iranian regime with military strikes. 

But have no fear. The President left behind a master-level troll to make up for his absence in Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. 

We're not sure what French President Emmanuel Macron said to Meloni to provoke her reaction below, but let's face it. It was Macron. Pretty much anything he ever says is worth the visible scorn she delivered to him with those big old Italian blues. 

Watch: 

LOL. She's so awesome. 

We particularly love the Fox News correspondent (we think that's John Roberts) in the voiceover saying, 'Sometimes you can pick something up in these side conversations.' 

Gee, ya think? Yep, we picked something up, alright. The fact that the meeting hadn't even started, and Meloni was already fed up with Macron's globalist nonsense. 

She's an Italian woman, after all. They're not exactly known for being shrinking violets. 

Did she, though? We kind of think she was doing the Jennifer Lawrence GIF. 


Meloni is an expert at the exasperated facial expression. 

She is every one of us whenever we have to listen to Macron speak. 

HA!

She must have known that if he got too out of line, she could have given him a good smack. He's used to that.

Meloni's hot camera moment was so classic, it even inspired a new meme template. 

X answered the call. 

'Dannazione! Maledetta macchina per il gelato!'

Crab rangoon is pretty good, but she would definitely give you the eye roll for not ordering the fritto misto

Real Italians don't need a spoon with their pasta. That's a Hollywood thing. 

Most Italians consider it patetico.

[Editor's Note: We apologize for Calvin here. In case it's not obvious from the posts above, he has repeatedly and insufferably expressed his huge crush on Meloni in the past.]

If only Michelangelo or Leonardo da Vinci were still around to paint or sculpt her eye roll and give it the justice it deserves. 

Hey, Queen of the World sounds good to us. 

Plus, it would really annoy all of those 'No Kings' protesters we saw last weekend. 

In all seriousness, though, we have written before about how the world could use many more leaders like Meloni, Trump, Milei in Argentina, Bukele in El Salvador, and Duda in Poland

And a lot fewer 'leaders' like Macron and the U.K.'s Kier Starmer. 

As for Meloni's epic eye roll, we can only conclude by saying, 'Forza Italiani. Forza La Regina.'

Tags: DONALD TRUMP EMMANUEL MACRON ITALY

