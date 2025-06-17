'Stai Zitto, Perdente!' Giorgia Meloni Wins Eye Roll of the Century While Talking to Macron at G7

As most of America knows, President Trump left the G7 Summit in Canada early yesterday to make a beeline for the White House Situation Room as Israel continued to flatten the Iranian regime with military strikes.

But have no fear. The President left behind a master-level troll to make up for his absence in Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

We're not sure what French President Emmanuel Macron said to Meloni to provoke her reaction below, but let's face it. It was Macron. Pretty much anything he ever says is worth the visible scorn she delivered to him with those big old Italian blues.

Watch:

Meloni with the eye roll of the century.



She's torn Macron apart in previous speeches so this isn't a shock.

pic.twitter.com/fGpLOizzRM — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 17, 2025

LOL. She's so awesome.

We particularly love the Fox News correspondent (we think that's John Roberts) in the voiceover saying, 'Sometimes you can pick something up in these side conversations.'

Gee, ya think? Yep, we picked something up, alright. The fact that the meeting hadn't even started, and Meloni was already fed up with Macron's globalist nonsense.

I love the fact that Meloni's emotions are written on her face. Very rare in a politician. pic.twitter.com/UdS7ksCvMX — WallyBallou (@HarryPoulter7) June 17, 2025

She's an Italian woman, after all. They're not exactly known for being shrinking violets.

But she then gave him a thumbs up. — Katinadoc (@katinadoc) June 17, 2025

Did she, though? We kind of think she was doing the Jennifer Lawrence GIF.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>





Meloni is an expert at the exasperated facial expression.

I can appreciate her inability to withold her disdain of certain people.

He eyerolls are chefs kiss! https://t.co/YoUrSmIVsH — Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) June 17, 2025

She is every one of us whenever we have to listen to Macron speak.

Melinis eye roll hits harder than the b***h slap Macron received from his dad-friend.... https://t.co/eNcAA7tF96 — Som Lam⚔️ (@SomLam82) June 17, 2025

HA!

She must have known that if he got too out of line, she could have given him a good smack. He's used to that.

Meloni's hot camera moment was so classic, it even inspired a new meme template.

X answered the call.

When they tell you the milkshake machine is down at 9pm https://t.co/vInknHds6y — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) June 17, 2025

'Dannazione! Maledetta macchina per il gelato!'

When I tell her “I love you, but #CrabRangoon is my soul mate.” https://t.co/9uiz08n2Bs pic.twitter.com/8kvye44Z2R — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) June 17, 2025

Crab rangoon is pretty good, but she would definitely give you the eye roll for not ordering the fritto misto.

When someone serves her Cacio e Pepe with a fork and spoon. https://t.co/tSFI34koMc — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) June 17, 2025

Real Italians don't need a spoon with their pasta. That's a Hollywood thing.

Most Italians consider it patetico.

[Editor's Note: We apologize for Calvin here. In case it's not obvious from the posts above, he has repeatedly and insufferably expressed his huge crush on Meloni in the past.]

Giorgia Meloni 🇮🇹



The undisputed “Queen of the Eye Roll”pic.twitter.com/c1DtyNeanW — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) June 17, 2025

Giorgia Meloni's eye roll deserves its own G7 summit 😂 @BenjaminUs15 you seeing this? Queen of the world might be a stretch, but queen of side-eye? Absolutely. — Paul Anderson (@PaulAnders22636) June 17, 2025

If only Michelangelo or Leonardo da Vinci were still around to paint or sculpt her eye roll and give it the justice it deserves.

🔥 Giorgia Meloni just gave Macron the eye roll of the century at the G7.



You can’t fake that kind of disgust — she’s FED UP with globalist clowns like him.



This is what happens when a real leader shows up in a room full of puppets.



The world needs more Melonis — and another… pic.twitter.com/2XLXzaz9Bu — SuzanJ (@shadowJ47) June 17, 2025

Can we make Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni queen of the world?



Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni caught giving epic eye roll at G7 summit, setting social media alight

Article: https://t.co/BPBnfdAoMf



Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was busted giving an epic… pic.twitter.com/0ParnwiTn5 — Arts, Politics & Culture (@rosewdc) June 17, 2025

Hey, Queen of the World sounds good to us.

Plus, it would really annoy all of those 'No Kings' protesters we saw last weekend.

In all seriousness, though, we have written before about how the world could use many more leaders like Meloni, Trump, Milei in Argentina, Bukele in El Salvador, and Duda in Poland.

And a lot fewer 'leaders' like Macron and the U.K.'s Kier Starmer.

As for Meloni's epic eye roll, we can only conclude by saying, 'Forza Italiani. Forza La Regina.'