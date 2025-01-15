Trump’s CIA Director Nominee Calls Out Adam Schiff for the Laptop Story

Kamala Harris Thanks the Leadership of Joe Biden for the Ceasefire and Hostage...
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on January 15, 2025
AP Photo/John McDonnell

President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for CIA director, former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, knows the intelligence community well — and that's why he has such disdain for the 51 former intelligence officials who signed that letter (that was Antony Blinken's idea) claiming that the 100 percent true Hunter Biden laptop story had all the hallmarks of Russian disinformation.

We admire Ratcliffe for his tact in referring to "a chairman of an intelligence committee" as one of those who thought the laptop was part of a Russian intelligence operation. Of course, we all know who he's talking about.

We have a feeling he won't. He's blanket pardon will be signed on the morning of January 20.

Pam Bondi took him apart.

Well said. So far, Trump's nominees are making the Democrats look like the fools they are.

***

