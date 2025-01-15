Trump’s CIA Director Nominee Calls Out Adam Schiff for the Laptop Story

President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for CIA director, former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, knows the intelligence community well — and that's why he has such disdain for the 51 former intelligence officials who signed that letter (that was Antony Blinken's idea) claiming that the 100 percent true Hunter Biden laptop story had all the hallmarks of Russian disinformation.

We admire Ratcliffe for his tact in referring to "a chairman of an intelligence committee" as one of those who thought the laptop was part of a Russian intelligence operation. Of course, we all know who he's talking about.

CIA Director Nominee @JohnRatcliffe: "In 2020, when a chairman of an intelligence committee misrepresented that a laptop owned by then candidate Biden's son was somehow a Russian intelligence operation... I stood in the breach. I stood alone and told the American people the truth… pic.twitter.com/5d75IK13BG — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 15, 2025

Well said. So far, Trump's nominees are making the Democrats look like the fools they are.

