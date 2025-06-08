VIP
The Democrat Party’s Inability to Win Back Male Voters is Captured in One...
*HIC* Unemployed Loser Kamala Harris Sides with Violent Mob In Word-Salad Statement on...
What Is WRONG With Her? Abi Spanberger Shows Some Erratic Behavior on the...
Aimless Amy: Dem Voters Say They Hate Their Own Party but All Klobuchar...
Spilling the Frijoles: Maxine Waters Says Dems Want to Reward Illegal Alien Rioters...
There's ALWAYS a Tweet: X ROASTS Simone Biles Over an Old Post About...
Cry on the Hogg: DNC Chair Ken Martin Says ‘I Don’t Know If...
Sen. Marsha Blackburn: 'California’s State and Local Officials Have a Choice'
That's a Good Little Potato: Brian Stelter Recites Dem Talking Points About Los...
Sen. Rand Paul: 'Don’t Subsidize Sugary Drinks With Tax dollars!'
ABC News Suspends Terry Moran Over Anti-Stephen Miller X Post - Trump Called...
Disgraceful: JD Vance DROPS ABC's Terry Moran for Vile (and Deleted) Post About...
VIP
And THIS Is Why Nonprofits and Their Leftist Leaders SUCK: No, Dingus, Illegals...
Go Home, Honey, You're DRUNK: Ellen Barkin Gets BRUTAL History Lesson for Calling...

Democrat Praises ‘Free Press’ on CNN Despite the Real Journalists Covering the LA Riots Being on X

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:00 PM on June 08, 2025
meme

Democrat Eric Sorensen went on CNN Sunday to praise the ‘free press’ (meaning CNN and other dishonest propaganda arms of his party) for ‘covering’ the riots in Los Angeles. Of course, CNN's attempts to cover up what was happening were no match for average citizens in the street genuinely covering the Dem-emboldened destruction and mayhem while streaming and posting it on X. Sorensen seems to be confused that Trump is the one escalating the situation while in reality it's he and his fellow Dems who are facilitating it and cheering it on.

Advertisement

Check this out. (WATCH)

Lies cut us all.

On X, many posters saw unfiltered riot footage that was nowhere to be found on CNN and other legacy media outlets on Friday and Saturday.

Recommended

What Is WRONG With Her? Abi Spanberger Shows Some Erratic Behavior on the Virginia Campaign Trail
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Watching and believing CNN is like choosing to pluck out one’s eyes and then shoving knitting needles into one's eardrums.

This scene below is what Sorensen wanted, but was happy with no one showing you. He and his fellow Democrats did not want de-escalation. (WATCH)

President Donald Trump is not going to placate the Democrat Party’s illegal aliens and other radicals on the ground. 

Instead. Trump truly de-escalated the violent situation to the dismay of Democrats. This is the same location from the previous video, but with the National Guard on the scene on Sunday. (WATCH)

Advertisement

Democrats desperately want another Summer of Love. Thankfully, Trump’s not playing that game again.

Tags: CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP LOS ANGELES MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Is WRONG With Her? Abi Spanberger Shows Some Erratic Behavior on the Virginia Campaign Trail
Grateful Calvin
Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY Is (Gets SOOO Much Worse)
Sam J.
The Democrat Party’s Inability to Win Back Male Voters is Captured in One Photo from the LA Riots
Warren Squire
*HIC* Unemployed Loser Kamala Harris Sides with Violent Mob In Word-Salad Statement on LA Riots
Sam J.
Spilling the Frijoles: Maxine Waters Says Dems Want to Reward Illegal Alien Rioters with U.S. Citizenship
Warren Squire
There's ALWAYS a Tweet: X ROASTS Simone Biles Over an Old Post About Men In Women's Sports
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
What Is WRONG With Her? Abi Spanberger Shows Some Erratic Behavior on the Virginia Campaign Trail Grateful Calvin
Advertisement