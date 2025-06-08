Democrat Praises ‘Free Press’ on CNN Despite the Real Journalists Covering the LA Riots Being on X

Democrat Eric Sorensen went on CNN Sunday to praise the ‘free press’ (meaning CNN and other dishonest propaganda arms of his party) for ‘covering’ the riots in Los Angeles. Of course, CNN's attempts to cover up what was happening were no match for average citizens in the street genuinely covering the Dem-emboldened destruction and mayhem while streaming and posting it on X. Sorensen seems to be confused that Trump is the one escalating the situation while in reality it's he and his fellow Dems who are facilitating it and cheering it on.

Check this out. (WATCH)

Democrat Congressman says he’s grateful for a free press that will bring Americans the real story of what’s happening in LA —



— while appearing on CNN. pic.twitter.com/5eQBsHR1Fj — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 8, 2025

He means he is grateful the Democrats still have propaganda press that will keep spreading their lies for them. — Nondelusional Oregonian (@JknowsIAM) June 8, 2025

I guess he thinks the term “free press” is meant to allow totally fictional garbage to be presented as “news.” — Beastlie_t (@BeastlieT) June 8, 2025

it is so hard to listen to these people speak. — Russell (@__Russellm) June 8, 2025

Lies cut us all.

On X, many posters saw unfiltered riot footage that was nowhere to be found on CNN and other legacy media outlets on Friday and Saturday.

We saw exactly what was happening, it’s like they forgot we have X now and eyes 👀 — HowIsThisRealLife (@clm11775) June 8, 2025

The real story is right here on X.

This is where the truth is told. — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) June 8, 2025

I’m glad we have @X as we can get the real story and not the lies, misinformation, and propaganda being put forth on @CNN and the rest of the MSM!! — Larry Lee (@lblee58) June 8, 2025

Can’t be said enough. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 8, 2025

Watching and believing CNN is like choosing to pluck out one’s eyes and then shoving knitting needles into one's eardrums.

This scene below is what Sorensen wanted, but was happy with no one showing you. He and his fellow Democrats did not want de-escalation. (WATCH)

The invading foreign army attacking Los Angeles surrounds the ICE detention facility in Downtown LA tonight as multiple fronts break out in the war.



The insurrectionists hurl an Unregistered Destructive Device into the federal facility then run from resulting salvos. pic.twitter.com/Phuoh7obkK — Alan Bings (@AlanBings) June 8, 2025

The protesting was overwhelming violent to law enforcement — Apollo (@Hero_of_Apollo) June 8, 2025

In other words, we need to placate the rioters and allow them to interfere with federal law without repurcussion.



Now I get it 🙄 — Unruly Julie (@UnrulyJulie15) June 8, 2025

President Donald Trump is not going to placate the Democrat Party’s illegal aliens and other radicals on the ground.

Instead. Trump truly de-escalated the violent situation to the dismay of Democrats. This is the same location from the previous video, but with the National Guard on the scene on Sunday. (WATCH)

🚨 National Guard has arrived at the Federal Detention Center in Downtown LA. Over the weekend, President Trump authorized 2,000 California National Guard troops under federal Title 10 orders. Tensions remain high. pic.twitter.com/DEFNz3qFLY — IRT Media (@IRT_Media) June 8, 2025

Ummm… correct me if I’m wrong. But isn’t that why the military is now present?… to de-escalate.

And the protection of citizens from the riotous protests???? — Robb (@RobbCatron) June 8, 2025

Trump is doing the right thing! Dems want another summer of love. — dpieratt (@dpierat1) June 8, 2025

Democrats desperately want another Summer of Love. Thankfully, Trump’s not playing that game again.