And Stay Out! Dem Maxine Waters Gets ICE-y Reception as Immigration Agents Slam Door in Her Face

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:00 PM on June 08, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrat Maxine Waters tried unsuccessfully to bully her way into an ICE facility in Los Angeles on Sunday. She was hilariously dismissed with a slamming door in her face. Probably jonesing for some Ensure or something.

Have a look. (WATCH)

She was trying to create a situation where they would have to remove her brittle body from their building. She may be skeletal, but thankfully doesn’t possess a skeleton key to unlock the door.

Waters' number one fan stepped into the thread. We always figured that her number one fan owned a liquor store. So, maybe this is her number two fan.

Exactly! Just because she witnessed the invention of the door in 2500 BC doesn’t mean she gets to pass through any door she encounters.

Ok, this next scenario frightens us. Can you imagine?

Ok, this is scarier than any horror movie at theaters right now. We’re going to need ICE to shut the door on her softly from here on out, just to be safe... for us.

Tags: CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE LOS ANGELES MAXINE WATERS

