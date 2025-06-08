And Stay Out! Dem Maxine Waters Gets ICE-y Reception as Immigration Agents Slam Door in Her Face

Democrat Maxine Waters tried unsuccessfully to bully her way into an ICE facility in Los Angeles on Sunday. She was hilariously dismissed with a slamming door in her face. Probably jonesing for some Ensure or something.

Have a look. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: Maxine Waters attempted to enter the ICE facility in Los Angeles and got the door SLAMMED IN HER FACE



LMAO! Much deserved! 🤣🔥



Get lost, lady. pic.twitter.com/HAw1lTelLH — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 8, 2025

…. And stay out!! (slams door in her prune face) — Bellrs98 (@RhondaSBell1) June 8, 2025

She was trying to create a situation where they would have to remove her brittle body from their building. She may be skeletal, but thankfully doesn’t possess a skeleton key to unlock the door.

Waters' number one fan stepped into the thread. We always figured that her number one fan owned a liquor store. So, maybe this is her number two fan.

She is a Congresswoman! How dare he shut that door in her face! Does he know who she is? — LillyThomas🏳️‍🌈 (@JCH0718) June 8, 2025

He should have slammed it harder. I'm not sure if this was before or after she sought out the cameras in front of the detention center. But she did mention wanting to talk with someone. No appointment. No entrance. — FreedomSupporter (@DFWTexas2022) June 8, 2025

This is so racist. You wanted him to slam her because she's black. — LillyThomas🏳️‍🌈 (@JCH0718) June 8, 2025

Theres a procedure. He said to her “contact our public affairs office.”



Rules apply to her too. — PR (@PRBogey) June 8, 2025

Exactly! Just because she witnessed the invention of the door in 2500 BC doesn’t mean she gets to pass through any door she encounters.

Ok, this next scenario frightens us. Can you imagine?

Almost took off her finger. It would have fell to the ground and spawned another Maxine Waters 😭 pic.twitter.com/FL5GwvGykW — drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) June 8, 2025

God forbid. *shudder* — Aurelius Grendel (@AureliusGrndl72) June 8, 2025

Holy Hell, that's both funny and scary🤣🤣🤣 — Anonymous MAGA source (@air2dlp12345) June 8, 2025

😂😂😂😂😂 Lord, help us! One is enough! — Rip's Cooler (@CatHambrock) June 8, 2025

Ok, this is scarier than any horror movie at theaters right now. We’re going to need ICE to shut the door on her softly from here on out, just to be safe... for us.