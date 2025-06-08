And Stay Out! Dem Maxine Waters Gets ICE-y Reception as Immigration Agents Slam...
Mayor Karen Bass Says LAPD Can Handle Chaos as CNN Airs Live Video of Rioters Flooding Highway

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:33 PM on June 08, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

It’s one thing to lie, which is a specialty of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. It's a whole other thing to lie while live video is streaming that disproves every dishonest word pouring out of your mouth. Well, that happened to Bass today. She was telling a CNN talking head that LAPD had everything under control while live video showed pro-illegal alien rioters flooding onto a highway, stranding hapless drivers in their cars.

Start here. (READ)

LA Mayor Karen Bass says LA doesn't need "troops" because the LAPD can handle the chaos as CNN simultaneously plays a clip of rioters storming the 101 Freeway.

"I absolutely agree with the governor in asking that the troops be withdrawn."

"I don't think that is the way to bring peace in Los Angeles. I think that our law enforcement officers can handle this situation."

Getting proven wrong in real time. Remarkable.

Here’s how it all went down. (WATCH)

Only Democrats and other varieties of idiots would ever believe a word passing her lying lips.

Commenters sarcastically say she's got everything ‘under control’ in LA right now.

Yep, LAPD has the manpower to knock down these riots just like the fire department had what it needed to knock down those roaring fires in January.

You’d think Bass would appreciate any help she could get for her city, but then you remember she’s a Democrat.

Remarkable, but only if you think she wants it to end. Every choice Democrats are making telegraphs that they want the riots to grow and the threat to public safety to increase. We'll lean towards them being intentional, but it could just be utter incompetence as well, we suppose.

