Mayor Karen Bass Says LAPD Can Handle Chaos as CNN Airs Live Video of Rioters Flooding Highway

It’s one thing to lie, which is a specialty of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. It's a whole other thing to lie while live video is streaming that disproves every dishonest word pouring out of your mouth. Well, that happened to Bass today. She was telling a CNN talking head that LAPD had everything under control while live video showed pro-illegal alien rioters flooding onto a highway, stranding hapless drivers in their cars.

LA Mayor Karen Bass says LA doesn't need "troops" because the LAPD can handle the chaos as CNN simultaneously plays a clip of rioters storming the 101 Freeway. "I absolutely agree with the governor in asking that the troops be withdrawn." "I don't think that is the way to bring peace in Los Angeles. I think that our law enforcement officers can handle this situation." Getting proven wrong in real time. Remarkable.

JUST IN: LA Mayor Karen Bass says LA doesn't need "troops" because the LAPD can handle the chaos as CNN simultaneously plays a clip of rioters storming the 101 Freeway.



"I absolutely agree with the governor in asking that the troops be withdrawn."



"I don't think that is the way… pic.twitter.com/0tMCAHyFIh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 8, 2025

I'm watching the interstate shut down and cars being attacked. Pretty peaceful. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) June 8, 2025

Do not believe your own eyes and ears. Believe me instead.



- Commie Karen — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 8, 2025

This is insanity! How can anyone seriously listen to her.😔 — Deborah Spencer (@spenski) June 8, 2025

Only Democrats and other varieties of idiots would ever believe a word passing her lying lips.

Commenters sarcastically say she's got everything ‘under control’ in LA right now.

LAPD can handle the chaos just like a fire hydrant with no water can handle the wildfires.



This woman needs to be recalled already.



The leadership in CA is the worst I've seen....ANYWHERE. — Have_It_Make_Sense (@Pop_Collapse) June 8, 2025

After how she managed those fires, how she still has a say on literally anything is absolutely mindblowing. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) June 8, 2025

Yep, LAPD has the manpower to knock down these riots just like the fire department had what it needed to knock down those roaring fires in January.

You’d think Bass would appreciate any help she could get for her city, but then you remember she’s a Democrat.

The LAPD cannot handle it because they've been given a stand down order being told not to arrest anyone. — Gays For Trump (@GaysForTrump24) June 8, 2025

You mean the LAPD that she is ordering to stand-down and not help ICE? — Russell (@__Russellm) June 8, 2025

The Guard is there because they can't handle it!



They can't even handle a fire, how the hell are they going to handle this?



It is their policy not to assist ICE agents, so what was she going to do? — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) June 8, 2025

Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom need these protesters to finish what the fires couldn’t. It’s free labor for them. They don’t want anyone to step in and help. It’s unconscionable. — ~ JJ ~ (@jnicolem) June 8, 2025

These insurrectionists are their foot soldiers.



Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom should RESIGN IN DISGRACE. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 8, 2025

Karen Bass refusing to believe what is going on before her eyes is truly remarkable. — Ida (@HeidiSnow381) June 8, 2025

Remarkable, but only if you think she wants it to end. Every choice Democrats are making telegraphs that they want the riots to grow and the threat to public safety to increase. We'll lean towards them being intentional, but it could just be utter incompetence as well, we suppose.