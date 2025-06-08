*HIC* Unemployed Loser Kamala Harris Sides with Violent Mob In Word-Salad Statement on...
What Is WRONG With Her? Abi Spanberger Shows Some Erratic Behavior on the Virginia Campaign Trail

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 PM on June 08, 2025
Meme screenshot

Most of the headlines this weekend have, understandably, come out of Los Angeles, where Democrats are cheering on violent mobs of illegal immigrants attacking federal agents while waving the flags of other countries.

In other words, just another day for the left in America.

But there has been some other news going on, for instance, in the Virginia gubernatorial election coming up quickly this fall.

And that news is: there's something very, very OFF with Democrat candidate Abigail Spanberger. 

Spanberger's opponent in the race is Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears, a black woman. So naturally, this weekend, CIA Abi desperately attempted to show the voters in Virginia that she, too, has black friends.

Yeesh. That photo reeks of 'try too hard.' 

But it was so much worse than just a pandering photo op. Spanberger's event that day was ostensibly to promote an awful housing plan for Virginia (when all the state needs to do is deport all of the illegals, and there will be plenty of affordable housing).

It makes sense then that 'reporter' Michael O'Connor asked her a very relevant question related to that plan. 

Or not. Watch: 

The question was dumb, obviously, and so was her answer, but teeing up softballs for the left is kind of O'Connor's thing. 

Did you happen to notice, though, what was going on with Spanberger's face and hands as she tried (poorly) to answer the question? 

Spilling the Frijoles: Maxine Waters Says Dems Want to Reward Illegal Alien Rioters with U.S. Citizenship
Warren Squire
If you missed it, NOVA Campaigns provided a replay of the clip that was completely unedited except to zoom in on and highlight that something very disturbing was going on. 

Yikes. 

What the heck even IS that? 

The South Park character Tweek is calmer and more collected than she was. 


Other people noticed her strange mannerisms as well. 

Spanberger spent a decade in the CIA, so we're guessing she's guilty of many, many things. 

And that's not even counting the mysterious thumb drive that delivered her victory over Republican Nick Frietas in her 2020 House race.

We don't know if it's neurological, but it definitely seems like she's NOT okay. 

Whatever she's on, it should probably be interdicted at the border, something that Spanberger is firmly against. 

That's a plausible theory, except that she displayed similar erratic mannerisms when she was asked about housing -- the entire reason she held her event. 

Clearly, the CIA didn't train her well enough in her time there. 

We still don't really know exactly what she did for the CIA, and she isn't providing many details. 

And this is just an easy question from a far-too-friendly reporter. We can't imagine how she would react if she were asked a difficult one.

Yes. A difficult question just like that.  

It almost -- almost -- makes us miss Kamala Harris, who may have sounded drunk and never said anything coherent, but at least didn't look like she was jonesing for a fix.

It's kind of scary. Kind of VERY scary. 

LOL. That's a solid theory, too. 

We sure hope so. 

Spanberger wants to turn Virginia into California. And yes, that includes obstructing ICE and encouraging violent illegal immigrants across the state. She has already stated on the record that, if elected, she will not cooperate with the Trump administration's FBI, DOJ, or DHS. 

That's disqualifying all by itself. But whatever is going on with her in this clip, it appears that she's got some questions to answer about her mental and physical health as well. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: ABIGAIL SPANBERGER CIA ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION VIRGINIA WINSOME SEARS

