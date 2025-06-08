What Is WRONG With Her? Abi Spanberger Shows Some Erratic Behavior on the Virginia Campaign Trail

Most of the headlines this weekend have, understandably, come out of Los Angeles, where Democrats are cheering on violent mobs of illegal immigrants attacking federal agents while waving the flags of other countries.

In other words, just another day for the left in America.

But there has been some other news going on, for instance, in the Virginia gubernatorial election coming up quickly this fall.

And that news is: there's something very, very OFF with Democrat candidate Abigail Spanberger.

Spanberger's opponent in the race is Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears, a black woman. So naturally, this weekend, CIA Abi desperately attempted to show the voters in Virginia that she, too, has black friends.

NOW: @SpanbergerForVA is pushing cooperation between #valeg and localities to address housing supply issues at a new neighbor in Henrico.



“Reduce regs… Henrico is leading: they streamlined reviews and permitting… will work bipartisan to find solutions…” pic.twitter.com/tB4LUa1T5u — BK (@BradKutner) June 6, 2025

Yeesh. That photo reeks of 'try too hard.'

But it was so much worse than just a pandering photo op. Spanberger's event that day was ostensibly to promote an awful housing plan for Virginia (when all the state needs to do is deport all of the illegals, and there will be plenty of affordable housing).

It makes sense then that 'reporter' Michael O'Connor asked her a very relevant question related to that plan.

Or not. Watch:

asking the important questions pic.twitter.com/GNSrdFlYoG — Michael O'Connor (@oconnor_reports) June 6, 2025

The question was dumb, obviously, and so was her answer, but teeing up softballs for the left is kind of O'Connor's thing.

Did you happen to notice, though, what was going on with Spanberger's face and hands as she tried (poorly) to answer the question?

If you missed it, NOVA Campaigns provided a replay of the clip that was completely unedited except to zoom in on and highlight that something very disturbing was going on.

Yikes.

What the heck even IS that?

The South Park character Tweek is calmer and more collected than she was.

Other people noticed her strange mannerisms as well.

She looks guilty of something. https://t.co/5q0yHMbcWV — Bryan Beatty (@BryanB8) June 8, 2025

Spanberger spent a decade in the CIA, so we're guessing she's guilty of many, many things.

And that's not even counting the mysterious thumb drive that delivered her victory over Republican Nick Frietas in her 2020 House race.

What is up with her hands here? Is she on meds? This is not who needs to lead VA…. https://t.co/g92qk1prGd https://t.co/DgNObe2LLz — Dewey Finn (@therightreader) June 8, 2025

Seems neurological. Is she ok? — Lhop (@Lhop963) June 8, 2025

We don't know if it's neurological, but it definitely seems like she's NOT okay.

What the hell is going on here? Is she high? https://t.co/TZr9DfyoT9 — Right2Liberty🇺🇸🛸👽 (@Right2Liberty) June 8, 2025

Whatever she's on, it should probably be interdicted at the border, something that Spanberger is firmly against.

Someone asked a question they didn’t tell her team about before hand? — Dr. Supreme Court “Big Balls” Justice (@Troll_Troll4Fun) June 7, 2025

That's a plausible theory, except that she displayed similar erratic mannerisms when she was asked about housing -- the entire reason she held her event.

Spanberger: “We know that over the past many, many years the United States as a whole has not kept up with housing supply, and it has impacted affordability across the nation and that’s the same story here in Virginia.” pic.twitter.com/DTSFZSNBic — Michael O'Connor (@oconnor_reports) June 6, 2025

Clearly, the CIA didn't train her well enough in her time there.

This nervous @vademocrats woman wants Virginia to believe she was a CIA case officer taking down narcos & terrorists. https://t.co/0bR41qpKAn — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) June 7, 2025

That’s a tell - unusual for a spook, she must have been a desk jockey 🤣 https://t.co/6c3WtENvOc — FoxyStiletto (@FoxyStiletto89) June 8, 2025

We still don't really know exactly what she did for the CIA, and she isn't providing many details.

Nerves are shot..what a freak https://t.co/gOFVSlwfZJ — Mal (@jewpsy418) June 8, 2025

And this is just an easy question from a far-too-friendly reporter. We can't imagine how she would react if she were asked a difficult one.

What did she know about illegal domestic surveillance of U.S. citizens by the CIA and when did she know it? — Indiana Blotto🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️ 🐊 🏝 (Eep/Opp/Ork/Ah-ah) (@IndianaBlotto) June 8, 2025

Yes. A difficult question just like that.

It almost -- almost -- makes us miss Kamala Harris, who may have sounded drunk and never said anything coherent, but at least didn't look like she was jonesing for a fix.

this is called "a symptom of long term heavy drug use" https://t.co/o2WgfksmRb — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) June 7, 2025

It's kind of scary. Kind of VERY scary.

Adderall does that. Especially long term use. — DoNotComply (@Tightwad302) June 7, 2025

@SpanbergerForVA how many SSRIs causes this? — Ev Harv (@Ev_Harv1776is47) June 8, 2025

She’s nervous because her lips are moving and she knows that people realize she’s lying — Lucas Jackson (@LucasJa2021) June 8, 2025

LOL. That's a solid theory, too.

@winwithwinsome will eat her alive in a debate — @normalusguy (@normalusguy) June 8, 2025

We sure hope so.

Spanberger wants to turn Virginia into California. And yes, that includes obstructing ICE and encouraging violent illegal immigrants across the state. She has already stated on the record that, if elected, she will not cooperate with the Trump administration's FBI, DOJ, or DHS.

That's disqualifying all by itself. But whatever is going on with her in this clip, it appears that she's got some questions to answer about her mental and physical health as well.