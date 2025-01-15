Dana Perino Buries Biden's 'Farewell Speech' in the Graveyard of Hypocrisy and Gaslighting

Wednesday evening, President Biden delivered what the White House was billing as his "farewell address," but it was so awful that we won't be surprised if they force him into another speech before he leaves office to make up for how badly this one missed the mark.

Advertisement

Part of Biden's bitter address was a warning for America to not be -- well -- like Biden and the Democrats have been:

President Biden issued a stark warning to the country during his farewell address.



"Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy," he said. pic.twitter.com/6hsqjHmjnl — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 16, 2025

Biden: "I want to warn the country [about] concentrated power in the hands of a few ultra wealthy people."



Last week, he gave our nation's highest civilian honor to George Soros. pic.twitter.com/OjqfHi7Rdh — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 16, 2025

The absolute BS was too much for Dana Perino, who looked on in awe:

I am looking for a way to be nice, but…he’s not giving me a lot to work with — Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) January 16, 2025

No, if you're trying to be polite, Joe Biden traditionally doesn't give anybody much to work with.

Perino did however find people and things that are in fact better off than they were four years ago:

.@DanaPerino has the best summary of @JoeBiden's #FarewellAddress: "If you ask people, are you better off today than you were four years ago? The answer is no, except for maybe the solar companies and the Delta smelt." — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) January 16, 2025

The entire Biden shtick for the last four years has been to hope everybody doesn't remember who has been in charge, and Wednesday night's speech made that clear. Watch:

.@DanaPerino: To me, it felt like Biden’s farewell address speechwriters have already left the building, and they asked ChatGPT to write a speech for Joe Biden in which he doesn’t remember he was president for the last four years. pic.twitter.com/l06IyItxrP — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) January 16, 2025

Yep, Joe had that coming.

Dana Perino just destroyed Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/AUIMzh8m1p — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) January 16, 2025

Biden's approval rating leaving office is dismal, and watching this White House trying to salvage the "legacy" of an administration that culminated in the president being forced off the ticket and his VP getting crushed the election is mock-worthy and laughable.

Even the makeup is terrible. pic.twitter.com/ZDp6zdWho6 — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) January 16, 2025

Apparently the White House makeup people have already given up too.