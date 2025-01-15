The Three Possible Reasons MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Totally Missed Joe Biden’s OBVIOUS Ment...
CNN's Jake Tapper Introduces Biden's Farewell Address With the 'Since the Civil War'...
Trump’s CIA Director Nominee Calls Out Adam Schiff for the Laptop Story
Backstabbing Besties: Jill Biden Mad Nancy Pelosi Choose Money and Power Over Friendship...
COPE and SEETHE: Antifascist Podcaster Is SO MAD About Pete Hegseth He Wants...
Adam Schiff Begs Pam Bondi to Stop Trump Making Fun of His ‘Watermelon...
CNN Poll: Biden Leaves Office With His Approval Rating at Its Lowest
Phase One of Hostage Release to Include TWO of THREE Cherished American Captives...

Dana Perino Buries Biden's 'Farewell Speech' in the Graveyard of Hypocrisy and Gaslighting

Doug P.  |  11:15 PM on January 15, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Wednesday evening, President Biden delivered what the White House was billing as his "farewell address," but it was so awful that we won't be surprised if they force him into another speech before he leaves office to make up for how badly this one missed the mark.

Part of Biden's bitter address was a warning for America to not be -- well -- like Biden and the Democrats have been:

The absolute BS was too much for Dana Perino, who looked on in awe:

No, if you're trying to be polite, Joe Biden traditionally doesn't give anybody much to work with.

Perino did however find people and things that are in fact better off than they were four years ago:

The entire Biden shtick for the last four years has been to hope everybody doesn't remember who has been in charge, and Wednesday night's speech made that clear. Watch:

Yep, Joe had that coming. 

Biden's approval rating leaving office is dismal, and watching this White House trying to salvage the "legacy" of an administration that culminated in the president being forced off the ticket and his VP getting crushed the election is mock-worthy and laughable. 

Apparently the White House makeup people have already given up too.

