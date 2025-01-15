Claim to Flame: Hunter Biden’s California Wildfire-Consumed Paintings Spark Funny Art Speculation

Millions of dollars in potential pardons… er, works of art (yeah, that’s the ticket) went up in flames in the Los Angeles wildfires. These paintings were produced by the brush of Hunter Biden. Many are wondering if Biden will be filing an insurance claim to cover his loss.

Hunter Biden artworks worth ‘millions of dollars’ destroyed in Los Angeles fires: source https://t.co/F2s5Nf9Sw8 pic.twitter.com/TjEAkt6ZrP — New York Post (@nypost) January 15, 2025

Hunter allegedly turned his life around and went from doing lines on tables to painting lines on canvas. Many say his ‘art’ wouldn’t get a second look except for his last name. Is Biden’s artistic output really worth much? Posters don’t think so.

Best State Farm, Allstate and @JoeBiden can do is $770! — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) January 15, 2025

LOL! I'd love to see the report back from the insurance company adjustor on the claim filed for the art.

"Hmm. Looks like something from the Starving Artist fair at the DoubleTree. $150." — Hildebrand Development (@developamerica) January 15, 2025

Why? Did the frames burn too? — ac (@villasbythebay) January 15, 2025

Many say the ‘worth’ of the paintings is what buying one could get someone from Hunter’s dad, President Joe Biden.

Let’s be honest, they were worth nothing the minute Trump won the election — bedpost (@Cmin914725641) January 15, 2025

Wait a week, they'll be worthless. — John Hamblin (@JohnDHamblin) January 15, 2025

The worth was in his dad’s leverage, since that no longer exists, the value in any of his paintings no longer does either. — bedpost (@Cmin914725641) January 15, 2025

Seeing that President Biden is leaving office, some wonder if Hunter could be about to do something that’s not covered by his blanket pardon.

If Hunter manages to get himself arrested for insurance fraud after receiving an 11 year unconditional pardon I'm going to die laughing. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) January 15, 2025

oh please God.. this would be the funniest thing ever.

EVER. — Carry (@boatgirl3) January 15, 2025

Came here to say this ! — PA CAT (@thegoodhood61) January 15, 2025

Will Hunter commit insurance fraud by overvaluing his paintings and exaggerating his losses? Who knows? Fraud runs in the family, his father’s been one for the last four years. In the meantime, Hunter can create some new paintings while the rest of us enjoy President Donald Trump painting the town red in Washington, D.C. on Monday.