Claim to Flame: Hunter Biden’s California Wildfire-Consumed Paintings Spark Funny Art Speculation

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:45 PM on January 15, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Millions of dollars in potential pardons… er, works of art (yeah, that’s the ticket) went up in flames in the Los Angeles wildfires. These paintings were produced by the brush of Hunter Biden. Many are wondering if Biden will be filing an insurance claim to cover his loss.

Start here. (READ)

Hunter allegedly turned his life around and went from doing lines on tables to painting lines on canvas. Many say his ‘art’ wouldn’t get a second look except for his last name. Is Biden’s artistic output really worth much? Posters don’t think so.

Many say the ‘worth’ of the paintings is what buying one could get someone from Hunter’s dad, President Joe Biden.

Seeing that President Biden is leaving office, some wonder if Hunter could be about to do something that’s not covered by his blanket pardon.

Will Hunter commit insurance fraud by overvaluing his paintings and exaggerating his losses? Who knows? Fraud runs in the family, his father’s been one for the last four years. In the meantime, Hunter can create some new paintings while the rest of us enjoy President Donald Trump painting the town red in Washington, D.C. on Monday.

Tags: ART CALIFORNIA FIRES FRAUD HUNTER BIDEN INSURANCE

