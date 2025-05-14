CNN Cover-Up: Brian Stelter Eagerly Jumped on the Biden White House-Driven ‘Cheap Fakes’...
Here's a Short Recap of Several Years' Worth of Media Spinning Questions About Joe Biden's Acuity

Doug P. | 9:26 AM on May 14, 2025
Meme screenshot

After a few years of being told that reports and videos showing then President Biden's mental decline were nothing but "right-wing propaganda" and "cheap fakes," some of the same journos who helped the Dems with that spin are now writing books about how bad things really were at the White House. 

One of the stories in a new book from Axios' Alex Thompson and CNN's Jake Tapper is that Biden didn't even recognize George Clooney at a 2024 fundraiser, which culminated in the actor publishing a "Joe shouldn't run for reelection" story in the New York Times. 

Everybody remembers the media spin on behalf of Biden and the Democrats. "Do not believe what you're seeing and hearing with your own eyes and ears" we were told. That included the co-author of the new book about Biden's cognitive decline and how bad things really were: 

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway revisited a great post that summed up the media's pivot about Biden and they couldn't have made the hackery more obvious: 

This is lefty "journalism" in a nutshell: 

Absolutely shameless. 

Those are the same "journalists" who wonder why trust in their profession is so low.

