Here's a Short Recap of Several Years' Worth of Media Spinning Questions About Joe Biden's Acuity

After a few years of being told that reports and videos showing then President Biden's mental decline were nothing but "right-wing propaganda" and "cheap fakes," some of the same journos who helped the Dems with that spin are now writing books about how bad things really were at the White House.

Advertisement

One of the stories in a new book from Axios' Alex Thompson and CNN's Jake Tapper is that Biden didn't even recognize George Clooney at a 2024 fundraiser, which culminated in the actor publishing a "Joe shouldn't run for reelection" story in the New York Times.

👀 NEW: Biden didn't recognize George Clooney at a June 2024 fundraiser, despite the two having known each other for 15+ years, @jaketapper and @AlexThomp write in their new book https://t.co/pywWCuVknN — Axios (@axios) May 13, 2025

Everybody remembers the media spin on behalf of Biden and the Democrats. "Do not believe what you're seeing and hearing with your own eyes and ears" we were told. That included the co-author of the new book about Biden's cognitive decline and how bad things really were:

The Big Lie: Montage of Jack Tapper attacking people for saying what he now says about Biden in his own book.pic.twitter.com/WJUIKZde1T — The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show (@clayandbuck) May 13, 2025

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway revisited a great post that summed up the media's pivot about Biden and they couldn't have made the hackery more obvious:

Literally how Russia collusion conspiracy theorist Jake Tapper “covered” Biden https://t.co/r7ctoGBpWw — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 13, 2025

This is lefty "journalism" in a nutshell:

2020: Joe Biden has a stutter.

2021: Joe Biden has a stutter.

2022: Joe Biden has a stutter.

2023: Joe Biden has a stutter.

2024: Joe Biden has a stutter.

2025: Buy my book on the cover-up of Biden’s mental decline! — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) February 26, 2025

Absolutely shameless.

I do not know how people take “journalists” seriously



One of the greatest grifts I’ve ever seen https://t.co/J0pbbUuKYS — Dave Ross (@drosssports) May 14, 2025

Those are the same "journalists" who wonder why trust in their profession is so low.