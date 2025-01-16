Scott Jennings: Biden May Be a Terrible President but MAGA Should Be Doubly Thankful for Him

Outgoing President Joe Biden delivered his farewell speech on Wednesday. Scott Jennings didn’t waste any time delivering the brutal truth about Biden’s horrendous presidency to fellow panel guests on CNN. But, Jennings did have some ‘praise’ for Biden - he’s ushered Donald Trump into the White House TWICE!

Give it to them, Scott! (WATCH)

🚨 SCOTT JENNINGS: The way Biden is leaving office is terrible for Democrats. He and Obama started the Trump era. Now, he’s leaving office bringing back Trump and making Trumpism more popular than ever. And how did anyone think he can serve another term?



pic.twitter.com/5iHtFRip51 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 16, 2025

Posters argue there are two huge scandals that stand out in Biden’s presidency. One is the cover-up of his mental decline, the other was all the lawfare directed at Trump.

Joe Biden’s cognitive decline and the coverup by Democrats and the media is the biggest scandal in modern American history and absolutely no one is being held accountable for it. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) January 16, 2025

I count that as the second biggest scandal. The biggest scandal was going after a political opponent with lawfare. All those cases against Trump were absolute bullshit. We know it was all for show because 34 "felonies" amounted to zero punishment because they KNEW scotus would… — Susan from Kansas (@yepsuzn) January 16, 2025

Don’t expect any self-reflection from the Democrat Party, they’re incapable of introspection. That’s why commenters are laughing at the panel guest who blames ‘a communication failure,’ instead of her party’s horrible policies.

“It’s a communication issue” LOL KEEP LEARNING NOTHING — ZH (@ZacharyDeee) January 16, 2025

“Communication”

These people still believe that the public is ignorant and didnt understand all the great things they are doing .

Tone deaf is too mild a term for them. Most of these dem operatives are just plain stupid — Sid San (@drsidsan) January 16, 2025

Ugh. They ALWAYS think it’s a ‘communication’ issue. Or a ‘messaging’ issue. Because they think the American people are stupid and just ‘don’t understand’ their hideous positions. Thanks @ScottJenningsKY for shutting that crap down. 🔥 — Laurie (@ladylaurielou) January 16, 2025

Amazing! And that stupid person claiming we got wrong information is why we voted Trump. They still have no clue. — Focused on Politics🍊🇺🇸 (@BC2015GA) January 16, 2025

Biden’s an absolutely terrible president, but we must give credit where credit is due.

Biden brought in the Trump era, and now he’s leaving office making Trumpism more popular than ever. It’s like he accidentally became Trump’s greatest hype man. Who thought he could handle another term when stairs are already a challenge? — CMG$$ (@BoomerG2892) January 16, 2025

Thank you Biden for re-electing President Trump. We are forever in your gratitude — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) January 16, 2025

It’s ironic, isn’t it?



Biden was billed as the ‘steady hand’ to calm the chaos, but all he did was lay the groundwork for a stronger Trump comeback. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 16, 2025

The nightmare is almost over pic.twitter.com/qmzTLyeg0w — Johnny Casey (@JohnnyCasey89) January 16, 2025

Yes, the nightmare is almost over. Only four days to go. That’s when President-Elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as President Donald Trump. Thanks, Joe!