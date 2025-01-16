Scott Jennings: Biden May Be a Terrible President but MAGA Should Be Doubly Thankful for Him

Don Lemon Has Trouble Accepting Trump’s Pivotal Role in Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:35 AM on January 16, 2025
Twitchy

Outgoing President Joe Biden delivered his farewell speech on Wednesday. Scott Jennings didn’t waste any time delivering the brutal truth about Biden’s horrendous presidency to fellow panel guests on CNN. But, Jennings did have some ‘praise’ for Biden - he’s ushered Donald Trump into the White House TWICE!

Give it to them, Scott! (WATCH)

Posters argue there are two huge scandals that stand out in Biden’s presidency. One is the cover-up of his mental decline, the other was all the lawfare directed at Trump.

Don’t expect any self-reflection from the Democrat Party, they’re incapable of introspection. That’s why commenters are laughing at the panel guest who blames ‘a communication failure,’ instead of her party’s horrible policies.

Biden’s an absolutely terrible president, but we must give credit where credit is due.

Yes, the nightmare is almost over. Only four days to go. That’s when President-Elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as President Donald Trump. Thanks, Joe!

