BEST Part of Nancy Pelosi Getting Heckled for 2 Minutes STRAIGHT Is Watching Katie Couric SQUIRM (watch)

It's rare that we see karma catching up with horrible people in real time, especially on video, but luckily someone was already recording when Nancy Pelosi sat down with Katie Couric and the protesters started yelling at her.

And while it's fun to see Pelosi try and pretend it doesn't matter or bother her, Couric's obvious discomfort as she squirms and keeps saying, 'All right,' is DELICIOUS.

Watch:

Raucous scene during Nancy Pelosi's book tour as anti-Israel protestors interrupt the event for multiple minutes. Nancy Pelosi responds by asking for a prayer for the hostages in Israel:

Katie Kouric: "I'll wait a second to continue."

Nancy Pelosi: "Let us bow our heads, for… pic.twitter.com/jbjuoLV4it — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 11, 2024

Post continues:

Nancy Pelosi: "Let us bow our heads, for the hostages. Be prayerful about the hostages, which they never mention." Nancy Pelosi having to confront the Frankenstein monster she helped create. The left has avoided a civil war between the progressives and the centrists, that war is coming. Not to mention watching a member of the lame-stream media who made it possible for Pelosi to create the monster in the first place squirming uncomfortably.

Hellooooooooo karma.

Not a synapse between the two of them. — DQ's Brady Buster (@Dddqqq) December 11, 2024

Not even one.

Nancy Pelosi and Katie Couric are having a rough night in NYC.



The booing and heckling is hilarious.pic.twitter.com/EWbYgw1Wbx — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 12, 2024

Hilarious and deserved.

Oh, how heartwarming! Just imagine, Nancy Pelosi, the queen of eloquence, receiving a standing ovation—only it’s in the form of jeers. Truly, democracy in action at its finest! — Gianni POV (@giannipov) December 12, 2024

It’s truly unfathomable that this woman is still in government, ran for reelection at 83. — Dominic Michael Tripi (@DMichaelTripi) December 12, 2024

Nancy is truly the poster child for term limits. Both her and Mitch McConnell.

Did this dusty, corrupt woman ever have any self-awareness???



Holy crap. — Andrew Scott (@noble275s) December 12, 2024

Nope, she never has.

Why would she start having any now?

