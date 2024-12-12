'This Ends in January': Defense Dept. Priority Indicates Pete Hegseth Can't Get There...
ALL THE JOY! Jill Biden Openly and JOYFULLY Trolling Kamala Shows Just How...
Ooh, That's Gotta' Sting! CNN Reports Huge Support Numbers for Trump's Transition and...
Nobody's Buyin': It Jamie Raskin Claims He Serves All Americans, Doesn't Care About...
The Call For Targeting Is Under Review: Another High Profile Athlete Targeted By...
Broadcast Views: Trump Names Kari Lake Director of ‘Voice of America’
Deck the Walz: Merry Cringemas with Tim and Gwen (WATCH)
President-Elect Trump in the Big Apple to Ring NYSE Opening Bell Thursday
Dead Reckoning: The Sixth Sense Starring Van Jones and the Legacy Media
VIP
This Is the Subway Liberals Want
VIP
Government: Using Our Tax Dollars to Violate Our First Amendment Rights
Elizabeth Warren 'Clarifies' Her Remarks on Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO
Sick People - Jimmy Kimmel Shares His Staff's Affection for CEO Murderer, Luigi...
Stuck-On Stupid: Loony Lefty Tesla Drivers Plaster Bumpers Because Musk is a ‘Trumper’

BEST Part of Nancy Pelosi Getting Heckled for 2 Minutes STRAIGHT Is Watching Katie Couric SQUIRM (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on December 12, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It's rare that we see karma catching up with horrible people in real time, especially on video, but luckily someone was already recording when Nancy Pelosi sat down with Katie Couric and the protesters started yelling at her.

Advertisement

And while it's fun to see Pelosi try and pretend it doesn't matter or bother her, Couric's obvious discomfort as she squirms and keeps saying, 'All right,' is DELICIOUS.

Watch:

Post continues:

Nancy Pelosi: "Let us bow our heads, for the hostages. Be prayerful about the hostages, which they never mention."

Nancy Pelosi having to confront the Frankenstein monster she helped create. The left has avoided a civil war between the progressives and the centrists, that war is coming.

Not to mention watching a member of the lame-stream media who made it possible for Pelosi to create the monster in the first place squirming uncomfortably.

Hellooooooooo karma.

Not even one.

Hilarious and deserved.

Recommended

'This Ends in January': Defense Dept. Priority Indicates Pete Hegseth Can't Get There Fast Enough
Doug P.
Advertisement

Nancy is truly the poster child for term limits. Both her and Mitch McConnell.

Nope, she never has.

Why would she start having any now?

===========================================================================

Related:

ALL THE JOY! Jill Biden Openly and JOYFULLY Trolling Kamala Shows Just How Much She HATES Her (Watch)

J6 Committee CHAIR Who 'Eff'd Around' (Tried to DENY Trump Security?!) Now Whining About 'Finding Out'

Tom Homan Explains Point-By-Point What Will Happen for Illegals Come Jan. 21, 2025 and LET'S GOOO (Watch)

NAACP SLAPPED with Biggest, MOST HUMILIATING Community Note EVER for Playing Race Card with Daniel Penny

Brianna Wu Has Moment of Clarity About Daniel Penny and the Democrat Party in General and Lefties FREAK

===========================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS KATIE COURIC LEFT NANCY PELOSI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'This Ends in January': Defense Dept. Priority Indicates Pete Hegseth Can't Get There Fast Enough
Doug P.
Ooh, That's Gotta' Sting! CNN Reports Huge Support Numbers for Trump's Transition and Second Term
Grateful Calvin
ALL THE JOY! Jill Biden Openly and JOYFULLY Trolling Kamala Shows Just How Much She HATES Her (Watch)
Sam J.
Dead Reckoning: The Sixth Sense Starring Van Jones and the Legacy Media
Warren Squire
Nobody's Buyin': It Jamie Raskin Claims He Serves All Americans, Doesn't Care About Party Affiliation
Grateful Calvin
Deck the Walz: Merry Cringemas with Tim and Gwen (WATCH)
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'This Ends in January': Defense Dept. Priority Indicates Pete Hegseth Can't Get There Fast Enough Doug P.
Advertisement