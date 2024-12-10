Brianna Wu Has Moment of Clarity About Daniel Penny and the Democrat Party in General and Lefties FREAK

Over the years we have written several pieces mocking Brianna Wu ... and honestly, who could blame us? Remember when Wu thought our military would drop rocks from the moon to kill their enemies?

We're not even joking, that was a REAL story based on a real post.

All of that being said, Wu having a moment of clarity after the Daniel Penny verdict (and quite possibly Trump's win) is unexpected to say the least:

The reason I'm willing to speak so strongly in support of Daniel Penny is that ignoring it just continues this dead progressive playbook that is WRECKING blue states, including my own.



They say it wasn't the man's fault for being mentally ill and that he should have access to… — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) December 10, 2024

Post continues:

They say it wasn't the man's fault for being mentally ill and that he should have access to free health care? Actually, after a previous assault - he agreed to say in a facility for free. And just walked out after 13 days. Y'all talk about Daniel Penny using a chokehold as say police don't use it? Police have handcuffs, and pepper spray and tasers and guns and partners. Penny is just a civilian stepping in. RIDICULOUS ARGUMENT. But more than that, it's this insistence that we ignore common sense. As if the population of America is supposed to let a man scream death threats at us because it could upset some activist somewhere in America. Normal people are exhausted with this shit. It's why Trump is president. If we want the Democrats to win again, we need to come back to the reality the people we say we represent are living in.

Whoa.

Common sense? What now?

Also ... 'Normal people are exhausted with this s**t'.'

Yes, yes we are.

And of course, since Wu is actually onto something plenty of Lefties chimed in to say 'NU UH.'

I agree that normal people are exhausted with this s**t, but it is NOT why trump is president. The orange buffoon is president because too many people in this country lack critical thinking skills. Do you really think we will be better off with trump in charge? Come on. — Eric Slater (@ericsslater) December 10, 2024

Eric here has learned nothing. Side note, it's always fun to see these comments and find out whoever wrote them has this editor blocked. Heh.

I don’t disagree that the guy was a threat, but any reasonable person would know that after someone passes out in a chokehold you don’t keep choking them — Evan (@MuricanEv) December 10, 2024

Tell us you didn't pay attention to the trial without telling us you didn't pay attention to the trial.

If moving away from the “dead progressive playbook” means having to accept that there was no other way to deal with Neely other than killing him and not just restraining him than I’m honestly not interested in the alternative. If that’s what it takes to win, we’ve already lost — Merchant of Devastation (@GodOfAmerica20) December 10, 2024

Have we mentioned they don't get it?

Because they don't, they don't get it.

Not even a little bit.

Note, to be fair, there are plenty of people on the Right (and in the middle) thanking Wu for the post ...

So close to that red pill. C'MON!

