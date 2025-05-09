The Atlantic Journo Jonathan Chait's Own Words Come Back to Haunt Him on Fetterman Hit Piece

After propping up Joe Biden for years, and running 'ableist' interference for John Fetterman during his Senate campaign, the Left has decided the good Senator from Pennsylvania is no longer useful to their cause.

Because Fetterman is a die-hard supporter of Israel, the Left has decided he's now unfit for office. This is the second week of a clearly coordinated media smear campaign against Fetterman and the latest entry into the foray is from Jonathan Chait at the Atlantic:

“Conservatives are now doing the exact same thing that the Biden defenders did: denying the obvious unfitness of a politician because he’s politically useful,” writes @jonathanchait: https://t.co/0QtKocXtKg — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) May 9, 2025

Chait writes:

Fetterman is the subject of a devastating new profile in New York magazine (my former employer). Ben Terris reports that Fetterman’s staff and even his wife have repeatedly expressed concerns over his mental health, following a pattern of strange statements and actions from the senator, including a near-fatal car crash. After Terris’s story appeared, conservatives leaped to Fetterman’s defense, depicting it as a hit piece motivated by anger at the senator’s recent rightward tilt, which has manifested in an ultra-hawkish defense of Israel, warm words for President Donald Trump, and a vote to confirm Pam Bondi as attorney general. “Fetterman was indispensable in 2022. He was reliably liberal and therefore could never be seen as going rogue. But now that it’s actually happening, suddenly the party has deemed him quite expendable, hence the flimsy New York magazine piece that just came out of nowhere,” the conservative Washington Examiner charges. This line of attack has been repeated in columns in the The Daily Wire (“As Fetterman Defends Israel, Dems Suddenly Question His Mental Health”), National Review (“Progressives Warn That John Fetterman Suffers From Acute Pro-Israel-itis”), and several other outlets.

CONSERVATIVES LEAP!

Yes, because we all see what you're doing. You've diagnosed Fetterman with a case of Israelitis and think he's unfit for office because he doesn't hate the Jews.

While running cover for Biden for four years and for Fetterman when he could barely talk during the Senate campaign.

Look at that.

Please tell us some more about "denying the obvious unfitness of a politician because he's politically useful" @jonathanchait https://t.co/6Q8urT8uKT — Stuck (@StuckInMiddleU) May 9, 2025

We're waiting, Jonathan.

I’ll be the first to agree with a conservative or republican who says that Trump can no longer for mental or cognitive reasons be president but maybe you leftist who don’t seem to be able to do this until the last possible moment should sit this one out — Jakethecrazy🦬 (@Jakethecrazy19) May 9, 2025

Take all the seats.

We can always count on @jonathanchait to make the most pathetic argument. — M. Chapman (@mcvadc) May 9, 2025

As predictable as the sun rising in the East.

That's a weird spin. If democrats can do it, so can we.



What's good for the goose is good for the gander. — Corndog (@manthonyk76) May 9, 2025

Your rules, Jonathan.

So it’s not ableist anymore? — Titus L. Snader (@SnaderTL) May 9, 2025

Apparently not.

Keep hammering him with his own words.

Bam!

Exactly.

The opposite is actually happening. The right was calling out the lack of media coverage on Fetterman while he was running and babbling nonsensically through a debate.



The right isn't *defending* John Fetterman. We're just asking about the curious, sudden timing, and neither… https://t.co/NmMlvoBg69 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 9, 2025

The entire post reads:

The right isn't *defending* John Fetterman. We're just asking about the curious, sudden timing, and neither Chait nor anyone else can answer how he's changed from 2022, to now. It's about Israel, and EVERYONE knows it. Chait and the media are the ones who have to explain why they didn't cover his health back then, but are so eager to do so now.

All of this.

Chait built a career on being one of the most dishonest hacks in the game https://t.co/MgzLPgip1q — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 9, 2025

He's good at it.

Which Biden defenders is he referring to? https://t.co/89DxUHgqqX — Holden (@Holden114) May 9, 2025

Excellent question.

How quickly things have changed.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



