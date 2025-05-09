The Atlantic Journo Jonathan Chait's Own Words Come Back to Haunt Him on Fetterman Hit Piece

John Kennedy UNLOADS on Joe Biden: 'He Was Pushing on a Door That...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on May 09, 2025
Townhall Media

After propping up Joe Biden for years, and running 'ableist' interference for John Fetterman during his Senate campaign, the Left has decided the good Senator from Pennsylvania is no longer useful to their cause.

Because Fetterman is a die-hard supporter of Israel, the Left has decided he's now unfit for office. This is the second week of a clearly coordinated media smear campaign against Fetterman and the latest entry into the foray is from Jonathan Chait at the Atlantic:

Chait writes:

Fetterman is the subject of a devastating new profile in New York magazine (my former employer). Ben Terris reports that Fetterman’s staff and even his wife have repeatedly expressed concerns over his mental health, following a pattern of strange statements and actions from the senator, including a near-fatal car crash.

After Terris’s story appeared, conservatives leaped to Fetterman’s defense, depicting it as a hit piece motivated by anger at the senator’s recent rightward tilt, which has manifested in an ultra-hawkish defense of Israel, warm words for President Donald Trump, and a vote to confirm Pam Bondi as attorney general. “Fetterman was indispensable in 2022. He was reliably liberal and therefore could never be seen as going rogue. But now that it’s actually happening, suddenly the party has deemed him quite expendable, hence the flimsy New York magazine piece that just came out of nowhere,” the conservative Washington Examiner charges. This line of attack has been repeated in columns in the The Daily Wire (“As Fetterman Defends Israel, Dems Suddenly Question His Mental Health”), National Review (“Progressives Warn That John Fetterman Suffers From Acute Pro-Israel-itis”), and several other outlets.

CONSERVATIVES LEAP!

Yes, because we all see what you're doing. You've diagnosed Fetterman with a case of Israelitis and think he's unfit for office because he doesn't hate the Jews.

While running cover for Biden for four years and for Fetterman when he could barely talk during the Senate campaign.

Look at that.

We're waiting, Jonathan.

Take all the seats.

As predictable as the sun rising in the East.

Your rules, Jonathan.

Apparently not.

Keep hammering him with his own words.

Bam!

Exactly.

The entire post reads:

The right isn't *defending* John Fetterman. We're just asking about the curious, sudden timing, and neither Chait nor anyone else can answer how he's changed from 2022, to now.

It's about Israel, and EVERYONE knows it. Chait and the media are the ones who have to explain why they didn't cover his health back then, but are so eager to do so now.

All of this.

He's good at it.

Excellent question.

How quickly things have changed.

Tags: JOE BIDEN JONATHAN CHAIT THE ATLANTIC JOHN FETTERMAN

