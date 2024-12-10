VIP
Report: Taylor Lorenz and Vox Are Breaking Up … Or Are They?

WACKO E. Jean Carroll's BIZARRE Post About Trump Does NOT Sound Like Something a Survivor Would Say

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on December 10, 2024
Meme

Now, maybe it's just this editor but it seems really strange that E. Jean Carroll would sign up to receive emails from Trump's campaign if he did indeed sexually assault her. That in and of itself is weird BUT add in the fact that she thought this was a smart thing to post and well ...

This broad is nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

Yeah yeah, we've used that one a lot lately but have you seen the Left? WOOF.

Anywho, for whatever reason, Crazy-ville posted this:

Again, not something you'd think you'd see a survivor post about their alleged attacker, yes?

Guess how this went over:

Winner winner chicken dinner.

HEY, we remember!

Heh.

Double heh.

Right? When she said women think rape is sexy?

Lawyer UP, Pencil-Neck! Adam Schiff Shares Personal Backstory in Emotional Thread and WOW That was DUMB
Sam J.
Yikes.

Good point. E. Jean Carroll did her part to re-elect Trump.

So ... thanks?

