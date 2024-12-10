WACKO E. Jean Carroll's BIZARRE Post About Trump Does NOT Sound Like Something a Survivor Would Say

Now, maybe it's just this editor but it seems really strange that E. Jean Carroll would sign up to receive emails from Trump's campaign if he did indeed sexually assault her. That in and of itself is weird BUT add in the fact that she thought this was a smart thing to post and well ...

This broad is nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

Yeah yeah, we've used that one a lot lately but have you seen the Left? WOOF.

Anywho, for whatever reason, Crazy-ville posted this:

ANNOUNCEMENT!



I am being considered for Trump's Advisory Board.



I just received this marvelous email!! Should I take this exulted position? pic.twitter.com/9rluHPMnxk — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) December 9, 2024

Again, not something you'd think you'd see a survivor post about their alleged attacker, yes?

Guess how this went over:

Who makes jokes about being part of an advisory board for the guy who *raped* her?



You’re crazy, lady. — I ain’t no circle back girl (@cohkohhh) December 9, 2024

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Hey remember when your lies did not stop him from becoming president? Nice times. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) December 9, 2024

HEY, we remember!

Heh.

Double heh.

How many drinks have you had today? pic.twitter.com/VPCQnbEzHN — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) December 9, 2024

Right? When she said women think rape is sexy?

Yikes.

Well you certainly were instrumental in getting him reelected. Thank you for all you have done for the Trump campaign. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Red White and True News🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RWTNews) December 9, 2024

Good point. E. Jean Carroll did her part to re-elect Trump.

So ... thanks?

