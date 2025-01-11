They're Blaming Each Other Now: Fire Chief Says LA Leadership Failed Her
TIME Mag Runs Cover for Newsom, Bass & Others by Re-Assigning L.A. Fire...
CNN Fact-Checker's Ruling on Trump Immediately Ages Badly After Gov. Gavin Newsom's Statem...
This Headline About a New Poll on Biden's Popularity (or Lack Thereof) 'Missed...
Nero Newsom: California Governor ‘Fiddles’ with PR Campaign Against Trump While State Goes...
What a Whirl! KTLA Chopper Captures Amazing Video of Rare Fire Tornados...
Biden Says He and Kamala Could’ve Beaten Trump as Poll Reveals His Lowest...
‘Journalists’ and Democrats Resort to Tired Playground Antics As They Run Out of...
Protection Racket: Biden Says He’ll Base His Last Pardons on Who Trump is...

Decisions, Decisions: J.D. Vance Torn Between Attending Inauguration or Buckeye's National Game

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on January 11, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

2025 is off to a great start for former Ohio Senator and Vice President-Elect J.D. Vance. Not only is he going to be the second highest-ranking politician in the land, his beloved Buckeyes beat Texas in the Cotton Bowl (we wonder what kind of ice cream Ted Cruz is going to bring to settle their bet).

Advertisement

Now that the Buckeyes are moving onto the CFP Championship Game, Vance has a dilemma: inauguration or Buckeyes?

Decisions, decisions.

EL. OH. EL.

This writer loves Vance. She truly does.

Where's the lie?

Truer words have never been spoken.

A solid idea.

We're listening.

This isn't a bad idea.

‘Your House Burned Down? Trump’s a Convicted Felon!’ Adam Schiff Knows What Voters REALLY Care About!
Warren Squire
Would anyone be surprised if they tried this?

Laughed out loud at this.

Yes, they are.

He's the king.

Tags: COLLEGE FOOTBALL DONALD TRUMP FOOTBALL INAUGURATION INAUGURATION DAY J.D. VANCE

