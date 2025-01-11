Decisions, Decisions: J.D. Vance Torn Between Attending Inauguration or Buckeye's National Game

2025 is off to a great start for former Ohio Senator and Vice President-Elect J.D. Vance. Not only is he going to be the second highest-ranking politician in the land, his beloved Buckeyes beat Texas in the Cotton Bowl (we wonder what kind of ice cream Ted Cruz is going to bring to settle their bet).

Now that the Buckeyes are moving onto the CFP Championship Game, Vance has a dilemma: inauguration or Buckeyes?

Decisions, decisions.

Hopefully everyone is cool with me skipping the inauguration so I can go to the national title game — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 11, 2025

This writer loves Vance. She truly does.

You during the swearing in ceremony pic.twitter.com/uLeFRghtIQ — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) January 11, 2025

Today was the day that Vice President-Elect Vance learned that the denizens of the Internet often do not grasp the subtle nuances of text-based sarcasm. — Steve Skojec (@SteveSkojec) January 11, 2025

Can we put a big screen up with the game? — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) January 11, 2025

Is it possible to change the games location 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hnQkuOx3xg — Bilbro Baggins (@Jbanklestankle1) January 11, 2025

Make the inauguration the Halftime Show. — John Corbett (@scooterrat) January 11, 2025

Kaitlan Collins in 5 seconds: Sources confirm JD Vance cares more about college football than being Vice President. Let’s open it up to our bipartisan panel of Adam Kinzinger, Adam Schiff and Elizabeth Warren to get their thoughts. — Kris Wysong (@KrisWysong) January 11, 2025

Would anyone be surprised if they tried this?

Trump is going after Greenland, but this is the map after Vance becomes president https://t.co/8nmxPRuKMG pic.twitter.com/ObPUBm46OY — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) January 11, 2025

The incoming Vice President apparently posts for himself - personally - on this platform



Lots of things are about to change https://t.co/crl56RipYa — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) January 11, 2025

