Hook Em: Ted Cruz, J.D. Vance Make Good Natured Wager on Texas-Ohio State Cotton Bowl Match

This writer knows as much about college football as she does quantum physics, but she does know a fun bet when she sees one.

Friday, the Texas Longhorns face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz issued a friendly wager to Vice President-Elect and former Ohio Senator J.D. Vance:

Hey @JDVance —care for a wager on the UT-Ohio State game?



Loser brings beer & food from his home state & delivers it wearing the winning jersey?#HookEm — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 7, 2025

Vance gladly accepted:

And seems confident in a Buckeye victory.

Alright which Texas ice cream should I have Ted bring when the Buckeyes win? https://t.co/skyZ88MDsK — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 7, 2025

X users had suggestions:

Anything other than Blue Bell should be a felony. pic.twitter.com/IdDCQFRtEc — Tiffanie Tx (@tiffanie_tx) January 7, 2025

Fair point.

Everyone is and will say Blue Bell. I'm going to get a lot of flak for this, but I'm more partial to HEB branded creamy creations. Especially the butter pecan. — Lee Wood (@leewood_tx) January 7, 2025

This is making us hungry.

Have him bring BBQ from Rudy’s. — Han MF Brolo (@bxlewi1) January 7, 2025

Really up the ante.

Looks like JD’s already dreaming about Blue Bell ice cream, but let’s be real, when Ohio State loses, the only thing sweeter than that Texas ice cream will be JD rocking a Longhorn jersey and saying, “Hook ’em, y’all!” 🍦😂 — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) January 7, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

Bucee's has entered the chat!

Biden should have some recommendations. 🤣🤣 — Sadie Supa Doge (@SadieSupaDoge) January 7, 2025

We see what you did there.