VIP
MeidasTouch Observes 'The MAGA Media Takeover Is in Full Swing'
Presidential Promise: Trump Tells Press MAJOR January 6 Prisoner Pardons are Coming
Chiefs Bench Stars While Bengals Fans Cry for Revenge
Biden Admits He Always Had Power to Secure the Border by Bragging About...
Sunny Hostin's Hubby Caught in Massive NYC RICO Scandal: Doctor's Oath Meets Fraud...
Office of Refugee Resettlement Ignores Trafficking to Ask Migrant Children Their Pronouns...
PEAK CNN: Jim Acosta and Brian 'Tater' Stelter Hold Struggle Session Over Elon...
Taxation Is THEFT: NC County STILL Collecting Property Taxes on Homes Destroyed by...
New York Appeals Court Denies Trump’s Effort to Block Jan. 10 Sentencing
Words Mean Things! Piers Morgan Gets DRAGGED Over His Broad, Incorrect Definition of...
While Colorado Democrats Fight for Illegal Immigrants, Homelessness UP 30 PERCENT in the...
Call a WAAAAAAmbulance! Politifact's Executive Director Is BIG MAD at Facebook's New Moder...
Mark Zuckerberg Surrenders to Donald Trump!
REEKS of Desperation: Liz 'Fauxcahontas' Warren Sends RUDE Letter to Pete Hegseth Calling...

Hook Em: Ted Cruz, J.D. Vance Make Good Natured Wager on Texas-Ohio State Cotton Bowl Match

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 07, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

This writer knows as much about college football as she does quantum physics, but she does know a fun bet when she sees one.

Friday, the Texas Longhorns face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl.

Advertisement

Texas Senator Ted Cruz issued a friendly wager to Vice President-Elect and former Ohio Senator J.D. Vance:

Vance gladly accepted:

And seems confident in a Buckeye victory.

X users had suggestions:

Fair point.

Recommended

Sunny Hostin's Hubby Caught in Massive NYC RICO Scandal: Doctor's Oath Meets Fraud Allegations
justmindy
Advertisement

This is making us hungry.

Really up the ante.

EL. OH. EL.

Bucee's has entered the chat!

We see what you did there.

Tags: COLLEGE FOOTBALL FOOTBALL TED CRUZ J.D. VANCE JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sunny Hostin's Hubby Caught in Massive NYC RICO Scandal: Doctor's Oath Meets Fraud Allegations
justmindy
Chiefs Bench Stars While Bengals Fans Cry for Revenge
justmindy
Presidential Promise: Trump Tells Press MAJOR January 6 Prisoner Pardons are Coming
Warren Squire
Words Mean Things! Piers Morgan Gets DRAGGED Over His Broad, Incorrect Definition of 'Islamophobia'
Amy Curtis
Biden Admits He Always Had Power to Secure the Border by Bragging About Decreased Crossings
Amy Curtis
Oldie but a GOODIE: Just Stop Oil Toads SURROUNDED By Group of Activists and LOL You Will LOVE Their Name
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sunny Hostin's Hubby Caught in Massive NYC RICO Scandal: Doctor's Oath Meets Fraud Allegations justmindy
Advertisement