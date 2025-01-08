Cue the Lefty Meltdowns! Donald Trump Takes Gavin Newsom to Task Over Disastrous...
'As Calif. Is Literally on Fire': Biden WH Thought It Was a Good Day to Make This Announcement

Doug P.  |  2:25 PM on January 08, 2025
Meme screenshot

There's a tragedy unfolding in and around Los Angeles, California this week.

Despite that ongoing story, the Biden White House thought it might be a good time to again remind everybody what their real priorities are: 

This is on top of another multibillion-dollar aid package for Ukraine that was announced about a week ago intended in part to cover first responder, teacher and healthcare worker salaries in that country.

The U.S. is set to provide Ukraine an additional $500 million in weapons quickly pulled from its existing stockpiles as the Biden administration works to get Kyiv in a stronger negotiating position before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, two U.S. officials said. 

The announcement is expected during Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s final trip to meet with the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a consortium of about 50 partner nations that Austin brought together months after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 to coordinate weapons support.

The Biden White House helping pay first responders in Ukraine might not sit well with first responders in L.A. right about now.

Biden's going to be out of office soon and clearly the attitude at the White House right now is "everything must go!"

Like we always say, when Biden took office he said the days of Trump's "America First" policies were over, and he sure wasn't joking.

It'll be the longest 12 days ever.

