They Have NO SOUL: Retired Missouri Prof Cheers the Wildfire Destruction of James Woods' Home

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:30 PM on January 08, 2025
Twitchy

It can be difficult to watch the destruction taking place in Southern California right now. Wildfires have destroyed homes, businesses, and even entire towns. Twitchy is providing ongoing coverage not just of the destruction but, of course, of some of the worst takes about it you can imagine. 

Bernie Sanders, never letting a crisis go to waste like the socialist he is, has blamed the catastrophe on 'climate change.' Sam Stein of The Bulwark blamed the disaster on Trump because ... EVERYTHING is Trump's fault at The Bulwark. 

Meanwhile, the mayor of Los Angeles, who has cut MILLIONS from the city's firefighting budget is nowhere to be found because she is over in Africa, celebrating an inauguration in Ghana on the taxpayer dime. (What Ghana has to do with running the city of Los Angeles, even absent a natural disaster, we have no idea. Someone should probably ask her.)

Though the fires could potentially impact millions of people, you will forgive us if we hold a special place in our prayers for actor James Woods, who is one of our favorite Twitter accounts. 

Woods started documenting the impending disaster coming to his home in Pacific Palisades last night and it is heartbreaking. 

Woods took the time to thank the first responders who helped him, his family, and so many others in the fire's path. 

Unfortunately, his home, which he and his wife had recently renovated, was not so fortunate. 

Thousands of people offered their prayers to Woods and everyone else in Los Angeles who is suffering. 

And then there are the broken, soulless, ghoulish leftists, who took sick pleasure in watching Woods lose his home because he is an outspoken conservative and votes differently than they do. 

A prime example of this is Karen Piper, a retired English professor at the University of Missouri, who thought it was just wonderful 'karma' that Woods lost his home to the fires (fires that are the direct result of failed Democrat firefighting policies). 

She deleted the tweet, but the Internet is forever and we got it. 

What kind of broken excuse for a human being tweets something like this? Instead of just deleting her tweet, she should have deleted her account. 

For its part, the University of Missouri issued a statement condemning Piper's tweet: 

'The University of Missouri extends its sympathies to all those affected by the wildfires in California,' they wrote. 'We find the statement by Karen Piper — a retired professor — to be deeply offensive, and it does not reflect the university's viewpoint or values. We are reviewing this matter.'

If Piper is still receiving any form of honorarium or other income from the university, it should be ended immediately. And she should be banned from returning to the campus. Forever. 

We shall see. 

Woods himself did not respond to Piper's tweet (though he did blast another leftist trying to blame the fires on 'climate change).

But his wife sure did. She dropped the hammer of God on the smug academic. 

Amen to that entire tweet. 

The rest of Twitter had plenty of choice words for Piper as well. 

Allen Covert is in Simi Valley, also in close proximity to the fires, so we can understand his vitriol here. 

Of course, as usual, Piper showed her stunning level of hypocrisy and lack of self-awareness in her tweet. 

We're absolutely SHOCKED that Poper would speak out of both sides of her mouth like this. (We're not shocked.)

Someone should tell Piper that outspoken leftists Mark Hamill and Jamie Lee Curtis likely lost their homes in the fires too. Does she think that is 'karma'? Or is that just reserved for people who vote Republican? 

Every word of that. 

Even other liberals were aghast that she could even think such a thing, let alone publish that thought on Twitter. (We apologize for the NSFW language below.)

Piper can try to run away from her tweet by deleting it, but the internet is forever. 

She has not apologized. She will not apologize. Because she has no soul and she is just a broken ghoul. 

Nothing about the fires in California makes us happy, but we are grateful for the free speech platform of Twitter where terrible people like Piper can be called out on their horrid words. 

Our prayers are with everyone impacted by these California wildfires, REGARDLESS of their political affiliation. 

We would offer prayers for Karen Piper as well, but this writer at least cannot bring himself to do that. At least not right now.

Jesus can -- and will -- forgive her. But we ain't Jesus. 

