'Ignorant A**hole': James Woods Pulls NO PUNCHES Dealing With Troll Who Blamed LA Fires on Climate Change

Earlier this morning, we told you about the hellish nightmare that is the Los Angeles wildfires. With 80+ mph Santa Ana winds, the fires are burning almost out of control, and the LAFD is short on manpower and water.

Twitchy favorite James Woods lives in the Los Angeles area, and last night he and his wife had to evacuate their home. It appears their home is one of the thousands lost to the inferno:

All the smoke detectors are going off in our house and transmitting to our iPhones.



I couldn’t believe our lovely little home in the hills held on this long. It feels like losing a loved one. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 8, 2025

Because Woods is a conservative, and because the Left are jerks, one of them took the tragedy to try and drag Woods for his stance on climate change

It did not go well for the troll. At all.

This fire is not from “climate change,” you ignorant asshole. It’s because liberal idiots like you elect liberal idiots like Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass. One doesn’t understand the first thing about fire management and the other can’t fill the water reservoirs. #INSTABLOCK https://t.co/u49lWSmKri — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 8, 2025

Exactly this.

The problem here is terrible fire management: the environmentalist Left won't allow the clearing of brush and trees -- ya know, the things that fuel wildfires. Doing so might disturb some woodtick no one's ever heard of, so they'd rather displace tens of thousands of people and see neighborhoods burn to the ground.

The same environmentalist mentality drives the weird 'water conservation' efforts that mean the LAFD doesn't have enough water to fight fires.

Donald Trump was right then, and he was right here:

Yup.

And instantly I’m a fan of James Woods today…



Exactly right. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) January 8, 2025

Yes he is.

Homeless caused the firehttps://t.co/KqIrbnDH6V — R C Taylor (@littlenewsnetwk) January 8, 2025

This writer just had a conversation about this with someone. In 2021, homeless started a massive fire under a freeway bridge in California, damaging the bridge.

but they know how to DEI top level officers — Downgraded (@BayStateBanter) January 8, 2025

They have their priorities.

If you have ever lived in LA, you know how often these fires occur when the Santa Anas kick up - the firebugs come out. This goes back a long time.



These fires are man-made a.e. but only ignorant, irresponsible ghouls attribute them to their pseudo-science of fables, “climate… https://t.co/ta8epMuYvc — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) January 8, 2025

Never underestimate the Left's ability to be ghouls.

Mind boggling incompetence out of Newsom and Bass. To run out of water in Palisades and Malibu.. for a state that almost gets as many fires as the south sees hurricanes. How could the mayor not fill up the reservoirs? Why have they not implemented better forest management? These… https://t.co/CJuJCPv1C9 — Ali (@devlin195) January 8, 2025

They haven't done the things they need to because their push for a 'climate change' agenda trumps the actual science of forest management and proper water storage for such events

Great response but it’s sad that someone would even say it given everything CA residents are enduring. Then again, guys like this are liberal for a reason. https://t.co/QVUkADtzyO — Buzz Ariglio (@BAriglio) January 8, 2025

The Left never let a crisis go to waste, and they never fail to reveal how awful they are.

Plain-speak. No climate doom prediction has ever come true, but idiot liberals have been ruining states for years with 100% reliability. https://t.co/f3oYoaJKw0 — MetaCognetic (@MetaCognetic) January 8, 2025

And we have plenty of evidence to support that claim.