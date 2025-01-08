Cue the Lefty Meltdowns! Donald Trump Takes Gavin Newsom to Task Over Disastrous...
'Ignorant A**hole': James Woods Pulls NO PUNCHES Dealing With Troll Who Blamed LA Fires on Climate Change

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on January 08, 2025

Earlier this morning, we told you about the hellish nightmare that is the Los Angeles wildfires. With 80+ mph Santa Ana winds, the fires are burning almost out of control, and the LAFD is short on manpower and water.

Twitchy favorite James Woods lives in the Los Angeles area, and last night he and his wife had to evacuate their home. It appears their home is one of the thousands lost to the inferno:

Because Woods is a conservative, and because the Left are jerks, one of them took the tragedy to try and drag Woods for his stance on climate change

It did not go well for the troll. At all.

Exactly this.

The problem here is terrible fire management: the environmentalist Left won't allow the clearing of brush and trees -- ya know, the things that fuel wildfires. Doing so might disturb some woodtick no one's ever heard of, so they'd rather displace tens of thousands of people and see neighborhoods burn to the ground.

The same environmentalist mentality drives the weird 'water conservation' efforts that mean the LAFD doesn't have enough water to fight fires.

More Like 'Debbie Dingus': Rep. Debbie Dingell Tries to Justify Her 'No' Vote on Laken Riley Act
Grateful Calvin
Donald Trump was right then, and he was right here:

Yup.

Yes he is.

This writer just had a conversation about this with someone. In 2021, homeless started a massive fire under a freeway bridge in California, damaging the bridge.

They have their priorities.

Never underestimate the Left's ability to be ghouls.

They haven't done the things they need to because their push for a 'climate change' agenda trumps the actual science of forest management and proper water storage for such events

The Left never let a crisis go to waste, and they never fail to reveal how awful they are.

And we have plenty of evidence to support that claim.

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE FIRE JAMES WOODS LOS ANGELES TROLL WILDFIRES

