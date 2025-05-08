Gender-Swapping Dem Congress Critter Snarks at Gulf Rename, Ignores Own Name Change Hypocrisy

Oh, this Congress critter thinks it's weird to change the name of something? That's crazy since that is exactly what he did. Was that silly?

I’m on my way to the House floor to vote against what is possibly the dumbest bill we could be voting on right now: renaming the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America.



This is what House Republicans choose to focus on? In this economy?! pic.twitter.com/ala6Sxq4L9 — Congresswoman Sarah McBride (@Rep_McBride) May 8, 2025

So, let's get this straight. He can become a girl and change his name on a whim (even though changing gender is scientifically impossible), but simply changing the name of a body of water is just unthinkable? Whatever, dude.

You’re not in a position to opine on dumb. https://t.co/jPHHg0GjMV — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) May 8, 2025

It's embarrassing to America our money is going to pay this utter goofball to be a Congressman.

The balls on this guy to be against a name change https://t.co/BEjYOYI4Q9 — Magills (@magills_) May 8, 2025

Literally.

You of all people should be receptive to name changes… https://t.co/Mb8nZ43OKD — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) May 8, 2025

A dude who calls himself “Sarah” thinks it’s dumb to rename something https://t.co/EwX954PMXP — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 8, 2025

Isn't it crazy?

You switched genders but think switching a name on the map is too much? https://t.co/jOEQQCy8uv — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) May 8, 2025

That's what he says is s a bridge too far? Heh.

okay, why don’t you keep the name Tim then? https://t.co/Jy8aPbMuXC — Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) May 8, 2025

Tim’s right. Renaming stuff is stupid. Bravo, sir! https://t.co/WADeV81fbs — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) May 8, 2025

Don't look at it as a name change. Think of it as a transition https://t.co/z3yNsSdVqP — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) May 8, 2025

Bam! Maybe now he'll understand it.

Sir, your actual name is Tim https://t.co/AXDDqV7dMw — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) May 8, 2025

If Tim McBride can change his name to Sarah McBride, why can't Congress vote to change the name of Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America?



The stones on this guy.... https://t.co/CbZlfo0m64 — Sarah Parshall Perry (@SarahPPerry) May 8, 2025

That is a terrible visual. Oof!

The dumbest name change ever was yours, dude https://t.co/uqCQQLgS9T — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 8, 2025

Fair point!

Some name changes are better than others, apparently. https://t.co/AI45rFWqSf — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) May 8, 2025

Only the name changes Tim likes.

Maybe not the best advocate for criticizing the renaming of stuff. https://t.co/tqyjEXK70g — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) May 8, 2025

Sir, your real name is not Sarah. https://t.co/AGKWCbj12I — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) May 8, 2025

Giving something a new name doesn't change what it is.



Right? https://t.co/Bu3JsoSUau — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 8, 2025

His rules! We are just playing by them.

Hello Congressperson McBride,



You were in support of the renaming of Mountain McKinley. Can you please explain when renaming is OK and when renaming isn’t OK? pic.twitter.com/LcFSI1VM3p — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 8, 2025

When Democrats do it, it's different.











