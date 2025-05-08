NYT: West Point Is to Educate, Not Indoctrinate, Says Professor Who's Quitting
Media Weeps for Granny's Deportation, Skips Her 20-Year Illegal Run and Military Base...
Minnesota Supreme Court Rules Topless Woman Is Not Guilty of Indecent Exposure
Megyn Kelly Hopes 20-Year-Old Intern Was Running the Pope’s Twitter Account
VIP
Tim Walz: Give Me Liberty, or Give Me Dolls
Sen. John Fetterman Blows Up at Teachers' Union Representatives, Leaves Staffer in Tears
ABC News: Trump Administration 'Considering' Releasing the Robert Hur Tapes
BREAKING: Trump Taps Fox News ‘The Five’ Co-Host Jeanine Pirro for Interim U.S...
James Carville Says Rep. Ilhan Omar Needs to Learn to Shut Up
U.K. Police Report: Keir Starmer LIED, There Was No Right-Wing Connection to Last...
While Chicago Descends Further Into Chaos, Mayor Brandon Defends Removal of Columbus Statu...
Hello, 911? We'd Like to Report That DataRepublican Just WRECKED Tim Walz Over...
Worst Gender Reveal Party EVER: Feminists Release Pink Smoke to Demand Women's Ordination...
Leftist Playbook 101: Jasmine Crockett Plays the Victim After Pushing Violence In College...

Gender-Swapping Dem Congress Critter Snarks at Gulf Rename, Ignores Own Name Change Hypocrisy

justmindy
justmindy | 9:45 PM on May 08, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

Oh, this Congress critter thinks it's weird to change the name of something? That's crazy since that is exactly what he did. Was that silly? 

Advertisement

So, let's get this straight. He can become a girl and change his name on a whim (even though changing gender is scientifically impossible), but simply changing the name of a body of water is just unthinkable? Whatever, dude. 

It's embarrassing to America our money is going to pay this utter goofball to be a Congressman.

Literally. 

Isn't it crazy?

That's what he says is s a bridge too far? Heh. 

Recommended

Megyn Kelly Hopes 20-Year-Old Intern Was Running the Pope’s Twitter Account
Brett T.
Advertisement

Bam! Maybe now he'll understand it.

That is a terrible visual. Oof!

Fair point! 

Only the name changes Tim likes.

Advertisement

His rules! We are just playing by them.

When Democrats do it, it's different.




                                 

Tags: CONGRESS NAME VOTE SARAH MCBRIDE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Megyn Kelly Hopes 20-Year-Old Intern Was Running the Pope’s Twitter Account
Brett T.
NYT: West Point Is to Educate, Not Indoctrinate, Says Professor Who's Quitting
Brett T.
Media Weeps for Granny's Deportation, Skips Her 20-Year Illegal Run and Military Base Fumble
justmindy
Sen. John Fetterman Blows Up at Teachers' Union Representatives, Leaves Staffer in Tears
Brett T.
Minnesota Supreme Court Rules Topless Woman Is Not Guilty of Indecent Exposure
Brett T.
Hello, 911? We'd Like to Report That DataRepublican Just WRECKED Tim Walz Over the Trans Troop Issue
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Megyn Kelly Hopes 20-Year-Old Intern Was Running the Pope’s Twitter Account Brett T.
Advertisement